Johnny Sexton will be fit for opening Six Nations match

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has said the outhalf will return to the full training next week

Gerry Thornley in London

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt and Captain Rory Best pose with the RBS Six Nations Trophy during the Six Nations Media Launch in London. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt and Captain Rory Best pose with the RBS Six Nations Trophy during the Six Nations Media Launch in London. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

Joe Schmidt has declared that Johnny Sexton should be able to return to full training next week and thus be available to play in Ireland’s difficult opening RBS Six Nations game against Scotland in Murrayfield on Saturday week.

Sexton suffered a calf injury which forced his withdrawal barely 20 minutes into last Friday’s draw with Castres, and in just his second game back after an extended break to correct hamstring problems.

However, speaking at the tournament’s annual media launch in the Hurlingham Club in London today, the Irish coach said: “Johnny took a bruised calf in the game against Castres and it just tightened up. There’s not a lot of damage there; nothing’s showing up that’s overly significant. Johnny’s already starting back doing a little bit. We’d be confident he’ll be able to train next week and therefore be fully available to face Scotland.”

The only specialist out-half cover for Sexton is Paddy Jackson, but Schmidt revealed that the uncapped Rory Scannell, who has played primarily at centre for Munster although has played at ‘10’ in the past, will provide additional cover at half-time.

“At this stage the first time I saw Rory play for Dolphin against Belvedere he had a fantastic game at 10. There’s a big difference between that and Murrayfield but he would be the guy who could cover there. We’ve also got Paddy Jackson available obviously.”

As regards Ian Madigan, whose Bordeaux-Begles team play Clermont this Sunday before the Six Nations release comes into effect, Schmidt said: “With Ian, he could only have done those two first days with us. You only get that three-day opportunity with the (international) window. So it complicates that.”

“Ian had an injury earlier in the season so he hasn’t had a lot of rugby really,” added Schmidt. “I’ve kept in touch with Ian. He would slot back in pretty seamlessly for us, so that’s still something potentially that we could look at.”

The prognosis on Sean O’Brien, who has missed Leinster’s last two European games, was relatively encouraging according to Schmidt.

“He’s slightly further ahead than Johnny. We’re confident he may train before the end of the week fully, but he should train fully next week.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.