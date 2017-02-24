Johnny Sexton’s France history a worry for Warren Gatland

Perhaps it is for the best that Warren Gatland will be in Edinburgh rather than Dublin on Saturday. He will be anxious to learn how Johnny Sexton’s comeback for Ireland progresses but, judging by the fly-half’s recent history against France, it may not make for comfortable viewing.

First he was knocked out when trying to tackle Mathieu Bastareaud in 2014 and he endured similar problems with the bulldozing centre a year later. At the World Cup it was Louis Picamoles that put him out of action and last year’s meeting in Paris saw Sexton cynically targeted by the French – Yoann Maestri’s off-the-ball shoulder badly shook him up before he hobbled off in the second half.

Sexton does not have a good record of finishing matches at the best of times – he has managed the full 80 minutes for Ireland only once in his past 22 appearances – but it was that 10-9 defeat by France last February that prompted Eddie Jones’s unnecessary comments about the 31-year-old’s well-being. “I’m sure his mother and father would be worried. Hopefully, the lad’s all right to play [against us]on Saturday,” the England head coach said.

That is not to say Ireland are rushing him back to replace Paddy Jackson following a month-long lay-off with a calf injury – he could well have featured against Italy – but a monstrous French pack that does not hide the fact they paint a target on the back of Sexton, who was not much liked during his spell at Racing, awaits.

It will be a true test of his sturdiness and, considering that before the tournament Joe Schmidt lamented, “He has played about 82 minutes for the national team in the last eight Test matches”, Gatland would be a relieved man indeed if Sexton is still on the field at full-time. All the more so considering his comments that for the Lions tour to New Zealand he is “looking for players to go there that can hopefully keep their bodies together and last for the six weeks”.

Sexton does not shirk the physical stuff, indeed that is often his problem. As Ireland’s defence coach, Andy Farrell, says: “Johnny brings that line speed and energy week to week, and he’s certainly excited about getting back among it this weekend.” Similarly, Schmidt does not doubt that his fly-half will rise to the challenge laid down by France. “We know it’s going to be physical; it doesn’t matter who you play it’s going to be physical,” he said. “Two years ago Johnny came back in against the French and I thought played really well. He got some fairly physical impacts on that day and he hadn’t played for 12 weeks [due to concussion], and I thought he was super.”

Sexton’s return for Ireland commands the most attention but Ireland’s other two changes – Rory Best and Jack McGrath return to the front row – are just as significant. These two sides boast arguably the two strongest scrums in the competition and the set-piece battle is likely to be key considering matches between these sides are invariably close. Eight of the past nine contests have been settled by a score or less and that includes consecutive draws in 2012 and 2013.

With England all but guaranteed the full complement of five points against Italy, Ireland must win to maintain hopes of reclaiming the title they won in 2014 and 2015 but there is increasing pressure on Guy Novès to demonstrate tangible progress at France’s helm. He is yet to guide France to an away victory in the Six Nations and has been told by the FFR president, Bernard Laporte, someone he has not seen eye to eye with in the past, that this is the most important match of the year.

“I respect what Bernard [Laporte]thinks,” Novès said. “This is the most important in this tournament because it is the one we play on Saturday. But it is no more important than the next match.” Novès also makes three changes – two injury enforced – with Rabah Slimani coming in for Uini Atonio at tighthead prop, Bernard Le Roux getting the nod at flanker and Yoann Huget starting on the right wing in the absence of Virimi Vakatawa. It is on the bench where his selections are most interesting however. Henry Chavancy is due to make his debut at centre as a replacement but there is no cover at fly-half so the No9 Baptiste Serin is likely to fill in if Camille Lopez suffers an injury. Considering the fears over Sexton’s durability, it is the kind of risk Ireland would not dream of taking.

(Guardian service)