Johnny Sexton ready to prove himself all over again

Johnny Sexton may be a relative Lions’ veteran, and a proven winner as their chief playmaker in all three tests in Australia four years ago, but he remains as keen to prove himself and both as excited and as nervous as ever in such rarefied environs.

“It’s been a lot easier to come in when you’re familiar with the coaches. You know a few of the players, you’ve built up a relationship with them already. From that point of view, it was less nervous. But I still had the jitters coming in the first day, it’s like the first day in school but less so than last time. It’s still a very special place to come into and you really have to lift your game in training. It’s a great challenge from all areas really.”

A little to Sexton’s chagrin, every minute he played on tour four years ago Leigh Halfpenny was also on the pitch, and so Neil Jenkins anointed Halfpenny as the goal-kicker. In advance of kicking off his second tour against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei, and with no Halfpenny in the team, Sexton will be taking the kicks for the first time in a Lions jersey.

However, watching the pair of them, along with Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell, all going through kicking practice under Jenkins’ watchful eye in the QBE Stadium in Albany on Thursday, one was reminded how competitive both goal-kicking and that number ‘10’ jersey will be.

Good impression

Four years ago, there was just himself and Farrell vying for that shirt, “Well, there’s three of us, rather than two - that’s the first thing,” said Sexton when comparing the challenge of four years ago with this tour. “It’s a challenge to get into the squad. That was my goal at the start of the year, to get into that squad Gats picked.”

“That was my first goal and the next one was that the test team will be picked on form out here, I think, so to try and make as good an impression as I can and try to play to my potential and see where that gets me. If that gets me into the team or the squad, or not in the 23, if I did my best I can live with that. It’s up to me now just to play to my potential and see where that gets me.”

Within individual battles trying to get ahead of Owen Farrell is one of the biggest challenges Sexton will face on this tour.

“He’s obviously coming in as favourite to start somewhere, so it will be up to me to try and prove that I can still play that role.”

“I’d say so, yeah. He’s a world-class player. He’s had some great success over the last couple of years, and obviously I know what that feels like having had the same success with Leinster, but probably four years previously. He’s obviously coming in as favourite to start somewhere, so it will be up to me to try and prove that I can still play that role.

“But like I said, I can’t get focussed on that, or other players. I’ve got to concentrate on myself and bringing the best performances out of myself and see where that gets me. If it’s not good enough well I can live with that, and hopefully it will be good enough.”

Hence Sexton, rightly one presumes, reckons past achievements will count for little. “I think it’s a clean slate, yeah. I don’t think they’re going to say ‘oh, he did well four years ago, so we’re going to put him in.’ I think it’ll depend on form from here to the first test and how well you do. I think the coaches will pick on form.”

Pecking order

If Sexton sounds less confident of his place in the pecking order that is more a reflection of his injury profile than his form, allowing for his performance in Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final defeat to the Scarlets. That said, his recent inactivity was, he says, due to “coaches decisions” rather than injuries.

“I was happy with my form all season when I was playing. Obviously getting on the pitch was the challenge, and then once I was on the pitch I was happy. The semis didn’t go great but I’m here now and it’s like starting another season again.”

In any event, he’s grateful for “some game time”, adding: “I don’t think it’s any pecking order or anything like that. But it’s always good to get the first chance to make the first impression, I suppose. Preparation won’t be ideal but you’ve got to leave all the excuses at the door when you play for the Lions. It doesn’t come around very often so you’ve got to appreciate every moment you get in the jersey.”