Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney ‘available for selection’ to face France

Jonathan Sexton and Rob Kearney took a full part in training at Carton House on Tuesday morning and are available for selection for Ireland’s Six Nations Championship match against France at the Aviva stadium on Saturday, according to kicking coach Richie Murphy.

Both players participated in the contact aspect of the session and came through without any issues.

Ulster wing Andrew Trimble and Munster scrum half Conor Murray also fully participated and they too will be available to Ireland coach Joe Schmidt when he announces the team on Thursday lunchtime.

More to follow...