Johnny Sexton aiming to make a difference as Lions seek to save series

New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday, 7.35pm NZ time/8.35am Sat Irish time. Live on Sky Sports 1

Four years ago when the Lions went to Australia, Johnny Sexton was the main man. He went out as the likely Lions outhalf, and started all three Tests, with Owen Farrell a frustrated figure on the bench until finally seeing out the endgame in the third Test.

This time around, Sexton came out as the underdog to Farrell, and freely admitted as much.

“I was asked whether it was the biggest challenge of my career to try to get ahead of Owen and because of the respect I have for him I said yes. He’s a world-class outhalf. But I back myself and hopefully I can bring something to the team this week that will get us over the line.”

Indeed, cometh the do-or-die second Test, when needing the performance of their lives, Sexton has been thrust back into the ‘10’ jersey, starting alongside Farrell for the first time.

“I’m really excited about playing with him,” said Sexton. “I’ve always admired him. We’ve got on great and stayed in contact since the last tour. We’ve got a good relationship – apart from trying to kill each other at the Aviva last time,” he said wryly. “We get on great.”

Sexton’s status as the Irish number 10 has been enshrined under Joe Schmidt, if fit. Hence, he’s known from early in the week that he’s running the show, whereas out here, and in contrast to four years ago, he was on the bench for the first Test and the second Test line-up couldn’t be finalised until after the midweek draw with the Hurricanes.

“It has been a weird prep having to try and stay focused not knowing whether you are going to be on the bench or starting.”

Sexton appeared to come out here at a low ebb. His and Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final against the Scarlets had not gone well, and nor did his opening audition against the Provincial Barbarians when, admittedly, there were mitigating factors. Anyway, his form has come good and he admits he’s in a better place out four weeks and six games on.

“Of course. I was pretty happy with how I had been playing through the year when I was fit given the injuries I’ve had. I had a couple of bad games but there are reasons for those bad games. There’s no point in coming out with excuses, you just have to cop it on the chin. I was happy with the way I responded against the Crusaders and also against the Maori. I don’t lose confidence when I have a bad game because as a No 10 there are so many factors go into playing well.”

Small margins

“Often you’re never far away from having a good game when you have a bad game. Often a kick that goes out on the full that is the right decision will be caught by a winger for a try. It’s small margins always. Same with matches. Big matches like last week are decided on small margins and a couple of times when we fell asleep, when he we let them out of their 22 really cheaply, we just need to clean up this week. And let’s see where that takes us then.

“ If we can play to our potential and clean up some of the mistakes we made last week and that discipline I think we’ll be able to push them a lot closer and get the win.”

Whatever about Farrell on his outside, Sexton enjoys a near telepathic relationship with Conor Murray on his inside and, come to think of it, Tadhg Furlong; the only three Irish players in this Lions starting line-up who were on the Irish team which beat the All Blacks in Chicago.

Two weeks later, they met a wounded All Blacks team in almost spiteful, revenge mode. Asked if the Lions need to replicate that, Sexton quipped: “I don’t think so because if we did that we’d get a couple of red cards.”

Then he added: “We need to keep our discipline but we need to show some intent and show what it means to represent the jersey and what that jersey means and let the people at home know there was great effort last week.

“There are just a few areas we need to clean up on but we need to show what it means – and not to lose as many confrontations and physical battles as we did last week.”

The All Blacks have a new combination as well, in the back three, but that’s it. Everywhere else they have an almost club-like, familial feel. The Lions may well be better for last week’s experience, but the All Blacks almost certainly will.

Unbeaten for eight years at home and buoyed by last week’s win, that should count for something, as ought the best skill levels of any team in the world and at the critical moments under pressure.

NEW ZEALAND: Israel Dagg (Crusaders), Waisake Naholo (Highlanders), Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), Sonny Bill Williams (Blues), Rieko Ioane (Blues); Beauden Barrett (Hurricanes), Aaron Smith (Highlanders); Joe Moody (Crusaders), Codie Taylor (Crusaders), Owen Franks (Crusaders), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs) Samuel Whitelock (Crusaders), Jerome Kaino (Blues), Sam Cane (Chiefs), Kieran Read (Crusaders, captain). Replacements: Nathan Harris (Chiefs), Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders), Charlie Faumuina (Blues), Scott Barrett (Crusaders), Ardie Savea (Hurricanes), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), Aaron Cruden (Chiefs) or Lima Sopoaga (Highalnders), Ngane Laumape (Hurricanes).

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales); Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets, Wales), Owen Farrell (Saracens, England), Elliot Daly (Wasps, England); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, Ireland), Conor Murray (Munster, Ireland); Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England,) Jamie George (Saracens, England), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, Ireland), Maro Itoje (Saracens, England), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, Wales, capt), Sean O’Brien (Leinster, Ireland), Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales). Replacements: Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales), Jack McGrath (Leinster, Ireland), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, England), Courtney Lawes (Northampton, England), CJ Stander (Munster, Ireland), Rhys Webb (Ospreys, Wales), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors, England), Jack Nowell (Exeter, England).

Referee: Jerome Garces (France).

Previous meetings: Played 39, New Zealand 30 wins, 3 draws, Lions 6 wins.

Betting (Paddy Powers): 1/6 New Zealand, 30/1 Draw, 5/1 Lions. Handicap betting (Lions +14 pts) Evens New Zealand, 19/1 Draw, Evens Lions.

Forecast: New Zealand to win.