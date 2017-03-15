John Foley to make U-20s debut against England

Ireland make two changes as they seek to bounce back after Wales defeat

Ireland head coach Nigel Carolan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland head coach Nigel Carolan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Defeat to Wales last weekend may have cost the Ireland Under-20s any chance of the title, but as with their senior counterparts there will be more than just pride at stake at Donnybrook on Saturday evening.

England may already be assured of the championship but arrive in Dublin chasing a Grand Slam, an accolade Nigel Carolan’s side are determined to deny them.

The Ireland coach makes two changes to the side that lost in Colwyn Bay, Gavin Mullin back alongside Tommy O’Brien in midfield after an injury enforced absence while John Foley will make his debut in the back row.

“It was disappointing to come back from Wales without the win last weekend, but unfortunately some things just didn’t work out for us on the night,” Carolan said at Thursday’s team announcement.

“The players have dusted themselves down from that game and are now looking forward to Friday night’s fixture. England are coming to town with the title in the bag, but the players really want to finish the campaign on a positive note, so we’re confident that we can put in a big performance in front of a home crowd on St Patrick’s Day.”

Ireland U-20s (v England, Donnybrook, Friday 6pm): Jordan Larmour; Tommy O’Brien, Gavin Mullin, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash (c); Bill Johnston, Jonny Stewart; Joey Conway, Tadgh McElroy, Charlie Connolly; Fineen Wycherley, Oisin Dowling; John Foley, Paul Boyle, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Greg McGrath, Matthew Burke, Jack Regan, Gavin Coombes, Jack Stafford, Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Hogan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.