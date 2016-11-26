Joe Schmidt: ‘Zebo said it was like a crèche out there’

“Look, it’s obviously a pretty big achievement. To do it with so many players is a good sign for us and shows the depth that we’re building. After the World Cup, there was all this talk about a big void between the northern and southern hemisphere. Look at the way England are performing as well. We didn’t think there was a big gap 12 months ago.We feel on our day we can compete with anybody. Since Joe came in, it’s been about consistency. We were disappointed last week so to turn round and get the result is very important. You have to show that level and we’ve now shown it against three top nations.”

Rory Best, centurion, first man to lead Ireland to victory over New Zealand and the big three southern hemisphere nations in a calendar year.

Just over a year ago Ireland lost Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony, Johnny Sexton, Jared Payne and Sean O’Brien before folding in the face of Argentinean adventure.

They squeezed their way back into that World Cup quarter-final only to fade when it mattered most.

Now, on November 26th, 2016, O’Connell is retired while Sexton, O’Brien and the increasingly vital Robbie Henshaw are injured again. Jared Payne had his leg and ribs so badly bruised by Sam Whitelock a week ago that he could only last 40 minutes of this epic 27-24 victory over Australia.

Rob Kearney needed another head injury assessment, within a week after suffering concussion against New Zealand, after a collision with Israel Folau in the 12th minute.

Andrew Trimble’s ankle refused to hold up under strain so Kieran Marmion ended up on the right wing with Joey Carbery roaming the back field and Simon Zebo (bashed up from the previous weekend) out on the left while Keith Earls switched to outside centre.

O’Mahony did return from exile with demonic intent.

“It’s certainly one of the proudest days that I have been on the periphery of a team,” said Joe Schmidt. “They showed immense character.

“Kieran Marmion playing 40 minutes on the wing. His impact tackle on David Pocock to dislodge the ball was phenomenal. Simon Zebo said it was like the crèche out there, he was the old guy looking after the kids out there, which is reflective of how much control he has as a dad because the kids were all over the place.

“I thought Joey Carbery did a great job. Garry Ringrose again stepped up. It wasn’t perfect but you probably can’t expect perfection when those young guys step up or attempt to . . . but I think we got the edge because the boys up front delivered. Rory Best’s 100 cap made it a more special occasion.

“Tadhg Furlong continues to grow into the tighthead position. Jack McGrath was really strong. I though the frontrow that came off the bench were really strong. Peter O’Mahony, it was great to see him out there.

“You lose a player just short of the game like Sean O’Brien and his replacement gets man of the match. That’s exactly what you are looking for in a squad - someone who can step up. Josh van der Flier continues to do it.”

Schmidt added that Sean O’Brien’s “hip flexor is nothing serious.”

Of the Kearney head injury Schmidt said: “Rob is absolutely fine, I’m not sure what happened there. I think he might have been taken off as a precaution because he suffered a concussion last week. While he passed all the steps along the way we didn’t want to take a chance. He is absolutely fine at the moment.

“We will defer to the least risky option, particularly around head injury, and so I have no problem with Rob coming off.”