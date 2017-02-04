Joe Schmidt: We arrived in Edinburgh late, and were late to most things thereafter

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt insists his team are not out of the reckoning for the Six Nations title despite Saturday’s 27-22 defeat to Scotland.

Ireland trailed 21-8 at half time, and despite taking the lead with two converted tries after the interval, Scotland kicked two penalties to see out the win in front of their home support.

“It’s particularly tough to take,” Schmidt told RTÉ after the game. “We arrived to the stadium about 10 or 15 minutes late, and we were late for most things in the first half.

“I thought we clawed our way back in the second half, I think we shut down a lot of that Scottish attack - they didn’t score in the second half - but as much as we clawed ourselves back in the second half it was incredibly disappointing to let it slip in the end.

“We had some guilt edge chances, Rob (Kearney)put just one foot in touch, Jamie (Heaslip) almost got to the line.

“It’ll be a tough reflection on Monday, but we’re not out of the competition. We’ve four games left and we did manage to get a point out of the game. With the bonus point system we got at least that, and we were disappointed not to get one more as we did get very close to a fourth try.”

Ireland took one losing bonus point with their margin of defeat within seven points, but their three tries fell one short of earning a second point. Team captain Rory Best was equally downbeat after the defeat.

“It’s not what we came here for, and we are disappointed,” said the hooker. “There’s not a lot of voice in the dressing room, we’re taking a long hard look at ourselves.

“Essentially for large parts of that first half we did the opposite of what we came here to do.

“ We’ll have to park it and push on. We always talk about win or lose, we have to take a look back and see how we can improve. And that’s all we can do now, we’ve four games left and we’ll have to perform and start a lot better than we did today.”