Joe Schmidt staying until after World Cup

Confirmation that Joe Schmidt would remain as Ireland head coach until the completion of the 2019 World Cup in Japan had become increasingly expected. Nevertheless, after something of a drawn out saga, it is welcome and positive news.

After three years of bounty at Leinster under the highly-regarded New Zealander and his famed attention to detail, Ireland won back-to-back Six Nations Championships for the first time since the late 1940s and recorded first wins in the Southern Hemisphere since 1979, which was backed up by last summer’s first win by an Irish team in South Africa.

Along the way, Ireland also came within one play of beating the All Blacks for the first time in his inaugural November Test window of 2013, and of completing a series win in South Africa in June.

Ireland have achieved a level of consistency under Schmidt, realising a 68 per cent winning ratio, and with him continuing at the helm, there is every reason for believing this can be maintained or bettered.

Schmidt has capped 71 players, including 26 new caps, and can only have benefited from his three years thus far as head coach. The World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina – following the physical toll of the decisive pool win over France had shorn Ireland of five key front-liners – evidently still rankles him, and he will desperately want to take Ireland further in Japan.

History shows us that in Test rugby especially, longevity and experience is invariably a positive. Three of the last World Cups have been won under head coaches who have had extended periods coaching their national sides.

The All Blacks won the last World Cup under Steve Hansen, who’d had two full World Cup cycles as assistant coach, and he is now heading into his own second World Cup cycle as head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

They won the 2011 World Cup under Graham Henry after he had been retained following his first four-year stint as head coach in 2007. Likewise, the English RFU’s decision to sign Clive Woodward up for another four years after the 1999 World Cup was not universally well received in England, but they won the tournament in 2003.

Even the one exception, Jake White, at least had a full four-year term which culminated in the Springboks winning the 2007 World Cup, and that he was not retained says more about the South African rugby politics than anything else.

Daunting challenge

In the short-term, Schmidt must plan for the impending and daunting challenge of two games against the current All Blacks, whom the record books now show are the most difficult team to beat in the history of Test rugby. But if any head coach can devise a game plan and strategy to make a team competitive against these All Blacks, it is assuredly Schmidt.

In a statement, Schmidt commented: “I’d like to thank the IRFU for their patience and confidence as the decision to continue took somewhat longer than I’d anticipated. It is difficult at times being so far away from extended family but we appreciate how lucky we are to have the support we have here in Ireland.”

“The strength of the rugby community has been incredibly visible over the past week and the enthusiasm of management and players to improve and compete is complemented by a really positive camaraderie. The wider community has made us welcome and as a family we have benefited immensely from their support.”

“Looking forward there are positive signs with the Under-20s finalists at the Junior World Championships this year, the provinces topping three of the five European Champions Cup pools as well as Ulster and Leinster sharing the lead of the Pro12 at present.”

“With the Guinness series about to begin, facing a dominant New Zealand team along with Canada and Australia is going to be a tremendous challenge.”

Instead of leaving the IRFU with the difficult task of finding a new head coach, his new deal also means Schmidt and company can play for the long term as well as the shorter term, and thus bring an experienced and settled core to the 2019 World Cup.

Had he returned to New Zealand, the likelihood is Andy Farrell would have been promoted to head coach, thereby limiting the upheaval as much as possible. In any case, Farrell is also under contract until the next World Cup and presumably also the IRFU will now look to extend the contracts of the remainder of the coaching staff – forwards coach Simon Easterby, scrum coach Greg Feek and kicking coach Richie Murphy _ through to the next World Cup as well.

Settled backroom

Such a settled coaching set-up, along with a first-rate back-up team, can also only be positive, and looking further down the pyramid below, the picture looks largely the same. Although Ulster are losing defence coach Joe Barakat, Les Kiss is signed up until the end of the 2018-19 season. Likewise Connacht will say a festive farewell to their influential skills coach Dave Ellis, but Pat Lam is committed to staying at Connacht until at least the end of the 2017-18 season.

Rassie Erasmus is in the first of a three -year deal at Munster, and while Leo Cullen’s two-year contract at Leinster expires at the end of the season, as does Stuart Lancaster’s short-term arrangement, it would be no surprise if the province seeks to extend the involvement of the coaching ticket, whatever their future titles may read. A period of contractual calm looms on the Irish coaching set-up. Never a bad thing.