Joe Schmidt’s options have never been so plentiful

Joe Schmidt and the Irish brains trust would have settled for that at the outset of a momentous November. Three wins out of four, including an overdue breakthrough win over New Zealand, and a first hat-trick over the Southern Hemisphere big three, leaves the squad rarely feeling so good about themselves at the end of a autumnal window.

All told, 39 players were used, including nine debutants. Granted, eight of them were blooded in the 52-21 win over Canada, and that can only have added to the feelgood factor out in Carton House. But even excluding that game, Ireland were still obliged to use 27 players in the three games against the All Blacks and the Wallabies.

Fullback

Necessity being the mother of invention, this position is becoming more and more flexible. Ultimately, four players were employed here during November – Rob Kearney, Tiernan O’Halloran, Simon Zebo and Joey Carbery – while Jared Payne and, in the second-half of the third Test in South Africa, Keith Earls played there too.

Although rejuvenated, Kearney is feeling the heat. Over the course of the year, Zebo, Payne and O’Halloran have all performed credibly here. How much we’d have seen of Zebo had Earls not been suspended for Chicago and Kearney not been forced off early last Saturday is a moot point. But after his performances over the month reached a new high, Zebo has cemented his standing as Ireland’s most creative player, be it his ability to beat a man, his eye for space and ability to link with others, or his range of passing and offloading, not to mention his kicking. And his defence and aerial skills have improved too.

As Ronan O’Gara said post-match on RTÉ, this Irish team is simply a better team for having Zebo in it.

Wings

In addition to Zebo, Andrew Trimble had a very solid month. As with Zebo, it’s hard to see how, all things being equal, an Irish back three cannot feature Earls. More vocal now, as well as scoring against both Canada and Australia, his footwork and improved passing set up others for tries in each game.

And then there’s also Craig Gilroy, the ever-improving Niyi Adeolokun, Dave Kearney, Tommy Bowe, Matt Healy, Darren Sweetnam et al.

Outside centre

Payne’s influence was there for all to see in the first half as his languid range of passing ensured both wingers received attacking ball, and defensively he shut the door whether by pushing up or drifting across three opposition carriers – as he did at one point. But Garry Ringrose’s potent carrying, high tackle count and temperament enabled him to take to Test rugby with eye-catching ease, even out of position at inside centre last Saturday, so making him a viable option.

Inside centre

Robbie Henshaw’s all-action, muscular performance against the All Blacks was off the charts. As in the third Test in South Africa, Luke Marshall was wildly erratic against Canada, while the injury-prone Stuart Olding was ruled out by a hamstring injury in training last Tuesday.

Cue Ringrose, a viable option here too. Rory Scannell was given a taste of squad life last week.

Outhalf

Johnny Sexton remains the main man, a world-class outhalf whose presence always makes Ireland a better team. Witness Chicago. But his latest hamstring problem restricted him to just 77 minutes over the month.

After struggling against the All Blacks, Paddy Jackson gave a more assured showing against Australia, his return of five from five (and 11 from 11 in two games) proving critical. And he’s still only 24. Joey Carbery’s composed last-quarter cameo in Chicago underlined his emergence as one for the future. And then there’s Ian Madigan. Remember him?

Scrumhalf

Some players remain more indispensable than others, and uppermost in this category is the world-class Conor Murray. Awesome in Chicago, the All Blacks duly targeted him above all others in the return meeting (when Murray looked hampered by injury) and his kicking game was a little off last Saturday. But generally, his kicking, distribution, running, tackling, try-scoring and all-round football ability are top drawer.

Kieran Marmion’s courage on the wing last Saturday will remain one of the month’s abiding memories, but he needs more Test-match experience. In the post-Eoin Reddan era, there was a pleasing debut for Luke McGrath against Canada.

Loosehead prop

Jack McGrath’s phenomenal work-rate and strong scrummaging have underlined his status as the number one. Yet it was encouraging to see Cian Healy confirm his good health in all four games, and we oughtn’t to forget David Kilcoyne’s bravura cameo against Canada.

Hooker

Rory Best again maintained the high standards of his darts (now better than ever) and influence around the pitch, especially his choke tackling and poaching. His ever-improving captaincy, and notably his demeanour and manner with referees, assuredly contributed to just 11 penalties conceded in three games.

Seán Cronin typifies the ballast which the Irish bench now brings, while James Tracey was blooded against Canada.

Tighthead

One of the boons of the month was the manner in which Tadhg Furlong repaid the investment in him over the last year by confirming his status as the heir to John Hayes and Mike Ross, who manfully filled the role for 15 years. He is now a Lions contender.

Finlay Bealham’s skillset adds real value to the position, while John Ryan’s emergence at Munster earned him a first cap off the bench against Canada. And then there’s Marty Moore. Remember him?

Locks

As well as being the team’s primary ball-winner, Devin Toner has become a pillar of the team, in every sense. There’s also a fair posse of would-be partners, be it the rejuvenated Donnacha Ryan or the athletic young duo of Iain Henderson and Ultan Dillane, while Billy Holland provided one of the stories of the month with his debut at 31 against Canada. Life after Superman goes on.

Blindside flanker

Such is CJ Stander’s remarkable level of carrying, poaching and choke tackling that he is effectively keeping Peter O’Mahony out of the team, and the latter is nearing his very best judging by the fired-up contribution off the bench in the last quarter against Australia.

In something of a breakthrough season, Dan Leavy’s debut against Canada confirmed he is one for the future.

Openside flanker

Jordi Murphy’s performances in the first and third Tests in South Africa earned him the number seven jersey in the Chicago opener, whereupon he cruelly suffered a serious knee injury.

Enter Seán O’Brien, who was ridiculously good against the All Blacks in Dublin with his carries and three clean poaches. Alas, his body failed him again and Josh van der Flier came in against the Wallabies. Aside from his high tackle count, van der Flier takes superb lines and appears one of those players who improves every time he steps up another level.

And then there’s Tommy O’Donnell.

Number eight

Even the indestructible and indefatigable Jamie Heaslip trudged off wearily last Saturday after his stunning efforts against the All Blacks seemingly took their toll even on him. But he remains as good as ever, and one of the team’s rocks.

Failing that, there is always the option of Stander, while Jack O’Donoghue’s rangy athleticism and ball skills make him another for the future after his debut against Canada.