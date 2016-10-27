Joe Schmidt names six uncapped players for Autumn Tests

The official statement confirming Joe Schmidt’s retention as Irish head coach until the 2019 World Cup highlighted his use of 71 players, of which 26 were new caps, over the course of his 35-game reign thus far. He is seemingly set to add to both those tallies over the course of Ireland’s four-game November Test window.

Although Wednesday’s 34-man squad was named specifically for the first of those games, next Saturday week’s historic if daunting rendezvous with the almighty All Blacks in Chicago, clearly it has the remainder of the window in mind, or at any rate the first of the ensuing three Tests in the Aviva Stadium against Canada.

So it is that form has been rewarded with the inclusion of half a dozen uncapped players, namely Leinster hooker James Tracey, Munster tighthead John Ryan and lock Billy Holland, and the upwardly mobile Leinster trio of backline tyros, scrumhalf Luke McGrath, outhalf Joey Carbery and centre Garry Ringrose.

Ruled out

It would be surprising if all six, for example, were in the travelling party to Chicago at lunchtime on Monday, or for that matter played against the All Blacks in Soldier’s Field on Saturday week. More likely some or all have been earmarked for the Canada game.

Furthermore the 34-man squad includes Keith Earls, who has been suspended for two weeks, and Iain Henderson, who has been sidelined for an estimated two to four weeks with a shoulder injury, but it is not clear which players have effectively been ruled out by injury.

For example, Stuart Olding was given a chance of recovering from his hip flexor strain in time to return for Ulster’s game at home to Munster on Friday, but he is not named. It is also unclear as to which players will be released for their provinces this weekend although presumably, for example, Sean O’Brien would need more game time

Thus, in the absence of any more information from Wednesday’s statement, much less a press conference, this leaves room for the aforementioned guess work.

As ever though, these squads are also notable for their omissions, and perhaps uppermost amongst these are Mike Ross, Tommy Bowe, Ian Madigan, Tommy O’Donnell and Marty Moore. Ross started every game in Schmidt’s first 20 at the helm, and has done so in 30 of his 35 games to date, but at 36 and having been downgraded to a provincial contract at Leinster, he has been usurped by the aforementioned Ryan.

This squad announcement might therefore possibly mark the end of his distinguished career and just possibly that of another stellar performer for Ireland over a longer period, Tommy Bowe. A two-time Lion, at 32 you wouldn’t rule out such a classy player extending his 12-year Test career and adding to his 67 caps, but he misses out to Ulster team-mates Andrew Trimble, Craig Gilroy, Simon Zebo and, though suspended, Earls.

Although like Johnny Sexton in his two years at Racing, Bowe didn’t suffer for his three years at the Ospreys but, as expected, moving abroad does not enhance a player’s prospects of staying in the mix. Madigan, rejuvenated and playing regularly at Bordeaux, and Moore, who has looked in superb form for Wasps, thus miss out. Tommy O’Donnell, who missed out on the South Africa tour as his wedding clashed with the third Test, again doesn’t make the cut.

Aside from O’Brien, the squad is notable for the return of Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy, as well as Josh van der Flier, who all missed out on the South African tour through injury – and in the case of O’Brien and O’Mahony much more to boot.

Those who were on the summer tour and are not in this squad are the sidelined Richardt Strauss, David Kilcoyne, Ross, Quinn Roux, the injured Rhys Ruddock, although he could also be back this Saturday against Connacht if he recovers from his calf injury, Sean Reidy, the retired Eoin Reddan, Madigan, Olding, Matt Healy and Tiernan O’Halloran.

Uncapped players

In addition to the six uncapped players and Cian Healy, O’Brien and O’Mahony, others who return after missing out on South Africa are Sexton, Zebo and Rob Kearney . If there is one other uncapped player unlucky not to make the cut, it is perhaps Niyi Adeolokun , one of Connacht’s best performers even in their initially slow start to the season.

It would be no surprise if Kearney returns at fullback, remembering his performance in the last-ditch defeat to the All Blacks in November 2013 at the Aviva Stadium. Despite his fine performances at fullback in the first two Tests in South Africa, this would allow Jared Payne to revert to outside centre.

Andrew Trimble looks sure to start on one wing, with Craig Gilroy on the other, while Conor Murray and Sexton are nailed on at halfback.

Cian Healy is now putting pressure back on Jack McGrath, while Tadhg Furlong seemingly looks set to start in Soldier’s Field alongside Rory Best. Devin Toner’s partner will most probably be Donnacha Ryan or Ultan Dillane.

Perhaps the biggest conundrum for Schmidt and co will be perming two from CJ Stander, O’Mahony, O’Brien, van der Flier and Jordi Murphy either side of Jamie Heaslip. Although he only has 40 minutes under his belt for the Leinster senior team, another good outing for O’Brien this Saturday could propel him back into the match-day squad.