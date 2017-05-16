Joe Schmidt names Ireland squad for tour of USA and Japan

Eight uncapped players selected in 31-man squad while Donnacha Ryan misses out

Joe Schmidt has named eight uncapped players for Ireland’s summer tour of the USA and Japan. Photograph: Atsushi Tomura/Getty

Joe Schmidt has named eight uncapped players for Ireland’s summer tour of the USA and Japan. Photograph: Atsushi Tomura/Getty

 

Joe Schmidt has named his 31-man Ireland squad for next month’s summer tour to the USA and Japan.

And with a large Irish contingent touring New Zealand on Lions duty Schmidt has selected eight uncapped players in his travelling party.

Cian Healy is the most experienced member of the squad with 67 caps, while Keith Earls is the only other player to have represented Ireland more than 50 times, with 59 caps.

There is no place in the squad for Healy’s Leinster teammates Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney as they continue their rehabilitation from injury, while Sean Cronin also misses out.

Another absentee is Donnacha Ryan, who looks set to pay the price for his impending move to Racing 92.

Among the uncapped players are James Ryan, who could potentially follow in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll and play for Ireland before having made his Leinster debut.

On the announcemenet of the squad, Schmidt said: “With eleven players due to tour with the British and Irish Lions, plus a number of injuries to experienced internationals, the summer tour squad includes plenty of youth.

“There is a real freshness to the group, including the coaching staff, so we’re looking forward to what will be a very challenging summer tour.

“We have retained a sprinkling of experienced players, some of whom may yet be called up to the Lions, but the focus is really on challenging the younger players to cope with the heat and foreign conditions as well as the speed and physicality of test rugby.”

Ireland’s summer tour begins with a fixture against the USA in New Jersey on June 10th, before fixtures in Japan on the 17th and 24th.

Ireland squad to tour the USA and Japan:

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 3 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 1 cap

John Cooney (Connacht) uncapped

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 59 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 67 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped

Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 23 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 1 cap

Tiernan O’Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Rory O’Loughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster) uncapped

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 6 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 4 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) uncapped

Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) uncapped

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 47 caps

James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) uncapped

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 33 caps

Ireland Squad Summer Tour 2017 - USA & Japan Fixtures:

USA v IRELAND

Saturday 10th June, 2017, KO 17:00 (GMT 22:00)

Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, USA

Japan v IRELAND

Saturday 17th June, 2017 KO 14:00 (GMT 06:00)

Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka, Japan

Japan v IRELAND

Saturday 24th June, 2017 KO 14:40 (GMT 06:40)

Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.