Joe Schmidt names Ireland squad for tour of USA and Japan
Eight uncapped players selected in 31-man squad while Donnacha Ryan misses out
Joe Schmidt has named eight uncapped players for Ireland’s summer tour of the USA and Japan. Photograph: Atsushi Tomura/Getty
Joe Schmidt has named his 31-man Ireland squad for next month’s summer tour to the USA and Japan.
And with a large Irish contingent touring New Zealand on Lions duty Schmidt has selected eight uncapped players in his travelling party.
Cian Healy is the most experienced member of the squad with 67 caps, while Keith Earls is the only other player to have represented Ireland more than 50 times, with 59 caps.
There is no place in the squad for Healy’s Leinster teammates Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney as they continue their rehabilitation from injury, while Sean Cronin also misses out.
Another absentee is Donnacha Ryan, who looks set to pay the price for his impending move to Racing 92.
Among the uncapped players are James Ryan, who could potentially follow in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll and play for Ireland before having made his Leinster debut.
On the announcemenet of the squad, Schmidt said: “With eleven players due to tour with the British and Irish Lions, plus a number of injuries to experienced internationals, the summer tour squad includes plenty of youth.
“There is a real freshness to the group, including the coaching staff, so we’re looking forward to what will be a very challenging summer tour.
“We have retained a sprinkling of experienced players, some of whom may yet be called up to the Lions, but the focus is really on challenging the younger players to cope with the heat and foreign conditions as well as the speed and physicality of test rugby.”
Ireland’s summer tour begins with a fixture against the USA in New Jersey on June 10th, before fixtures in Japan on the 17th and 24th.
Ireland squad to tour the USA and Japan:
Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 3 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 1 cap
John Cooney (Connacht) uncapped
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 59 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 67 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped
Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 23 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps
Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap
Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 1 cap
Tiernan O’Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps
Rory O’Loughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster) uncapped
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps
Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) uncapped
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 6 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 4 caps
Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) uncapped
Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) uncapped
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 47 caps
James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) uncapped
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps
Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 33 caps
Ireland Squad Summer Tour 2017 - USA & Japan Fixtures:
USA v IRELAND
Saturday 10th June, 2017, KO 17:00 (GMT 22:00)
Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, USA
Japan v IRELAND
Saturday 17th June, 2017 KO 14:00 (GMT 06:00)
Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka, Japan
Japan v IRELAND
Saturday 24th June, 2017 KO 14:40 (GMT 06:40)
Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan