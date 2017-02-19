Joe Schmidt names 34-man Ireland squad ahead of France game
Ian Keatley named in squad with fit again Joey Carbery overlooked for Aviva clash
Joe Schmidt has named a 34-man Ireland squad ahead of next Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Joe Schmidt has named a trimmed-down 34-man squad ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France next Saturday.
And there is just one new face in the party - with Connacht secondrow Quinn Roux named at the expense of provincial teammate Ultan Dillane.
Schmidt has also made a big call at outhalf, with Ian Keatley preferred to Joey Carbery despite the Leinster 10’s return to fitness.
The injured Josh van der Flier is another high-profile absentee, while Tommy Bowe and Andrew Conway have both been selected.
Ireland take on France at the Aviva Stadium on February 25th knowing a bonus point win will be needed if they want to reignite their Championship hopes.
Ireland 34-man squad:
Forwards (17):
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (c) 101 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 13 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 64 caps
Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) (vc) 93 caps
Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 29 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap
Jack McGrath (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 38 caps
Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 46 caps
Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Con/Munster) 37 caps
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 1 cap
Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) 44 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 3 cap
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 1 cap
CJ Stander (Munster) 12 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 44 caps
James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Backs (17):
Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 68 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster) *
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 56 caps
Craig Gilroy (Bangor/Ulster) 10 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 26 caps
Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 21 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 74 caps
Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 10 caps
Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 55 caps
Tiernan O’Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 63 caps
Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster) 69 caps
Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 30 caps
*Denotes uncapped player