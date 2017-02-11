Joe Schmidt content with Ireland recovery but bigger tasks lie ahead

There was no triumphalism at the result, that broke a couple of records and equaled another, just satisfaction that the performance largely replicated the work on the training ground.

Even the injury news was relatively upbeat. Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Trimble will be available for France while captain, Rory Best, who missed the game due to illness, should also be available.

As far as the match was concerned, Rob Kearney caught an elbow to his bicep, a painful blow that has left some bruising while Robbie Henshaw suffered “a corked thigh.” That’s a deep-seated bruise or haematoma in the vernacular.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt confirmed that Henshaw could have remained on the pitch if required but at 35-10 and cruising there was no requirement to be so cavalier. Henshaw and Kearney will have scans, standard procedure, when the bruising subsides.

Schmidt was measured in his appraisal of Ireland’s 63-10 victory at the Stadio Olimpico. “We didn’t just throw away what did against Scotland when coming from 21-5 down to be 22-21 ahead; obviously we did some positive things and tried to build on that.”

“The start and continuation of pressure, we didn’t release the pressure valve, and that was important. That gave us the opportunity to build scores. A few guys got some experience; it’s important to keep investing (in developing the depth within the squad).

“It was great for Niall Scannell to make his test debut and his Six Nations debut. The first first few scrums went really well and he stepped up to the mark and in lineout as well.

“ (It was) also James Tracy’s Six Nations debut. Confidence will grow if we get them into right frame of mind and have the right players around them so they’ll feel more comfortable at this level. Six Nations rugby is quite suffocating. Some played in autumn and were taken back at the levels last week. It was not quite the same today but still very physical; some guys are pretty sore.”

The players will not be allowed to get carried away; all they need to do it look at Schmidt’s appraisal of one of Ireland two’s hat-trick scorers on the day. Craig Gilroy crossed for three in about a 15-minute spell to take him through the half century of tries in his professional career.

“I thought it was a mixed bag for Craig, couple of defensive things positionally that he will learn from. Obviously he was the recipient of one of the most outstanding tactical kicks seen in a long time. CJ swears it meant to come off outside of foot to get right spin.

“Craig doesn’t need too many invitations when the ball bounces, he has that ability to turn, is quick, took a nice high ball and ticked most of his boxes really well.”

Schmidt explained that it had been his intention to introduce a number of different players over the first two matches in the tournament but injuries had curtailed that to some degree.

He argued that he wasn’t perturbed too much by bonus points maintaining that winning from here to the end would guarantee Ireland being in the mix come the final weekend.

He also spoke about the performance of Paddy Jackson, the outhalf had a superb game, kicking nine from nine and equaling the record of the most conversions in a Six Nations game.

Schmidt explained: “I think he certainly learned a lot in South Africa and throughout November. In the New Zealand game (at the Aviva Stadium) he had to make decisions with very little time and space and then again last week when we were down and for him to lead us back into the game, he did really well.

On the other hat-trick hero and perennial man-of-the-match recipient, Schmidt admitted: “I thought CJ was really good even if you leave the try scoring aside and the tactical kicking, I thought he got off the line and got through real volume defensive work.

“A lot of what he did didn’t result in tries but resulted in positives for us. He is a really positive contributor, a really willing contributor; one thing I would say out backrow have big engines and they put themselves about in terms of the amount of times they have involvements; it’s very high, and certainly helps us negotiate our way around the pitch.”