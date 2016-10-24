Joe Schmidt commits to Ireland until 2019 World Cup

Joe Schmidt has committed to remaining as Ireland head coach up to the end of the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

In a statement issued by the IRFU, Schmidt said: “I’d like to thank the IRFU for their patience and confidence as the decision to continue took somewhat longer than I’d anticipated.

It is difficult at times being so far away from extended family but we appreciate how lucky we are to have the support we have here in Ireland.

The strength of the rugby community has been incredibly visible over the past week and the enthusiasm of management and players to improve and compete is complemented by a really positive camaraderie.

The wider community has made us welcome and as a family we have benefitted immensely from their support.

Looking forward there are positive signs with the U20s finalists at the Junior World Championships this year, the provinces topping three of the five European Champions Cup pools as well as Ulster and Leinster sharing the lead of the PRO12 at present.

With the Guinness series about to begin, facing a dominant New Zealand team along with Canada and Australia is going to be a tremendous challenge.”

Appointed ahead of the 2013 Guinness Series, Schmidt has been involved in a period of sustained success and achievement with the national team. Back to back RBS 6 Nations Championships were secured in 2014 and 2015, a first Test Series win in the southern hemisphere was recorded in Argentina in 2014 and a first ever Test victory on South African soil was achieved in Cape Town at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Since taking over the head coach position in November 2013, Schmidt has capped 71 players including 26 new caps.