Jerome Kaino: ‘I didn’t go out to injure Conor Murray’

Kaino was seen diving at Murray as he box-kicked away, rolling into his standing leg

Gerry Thornley in Wellington

Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray kicks the ball as New Zealand loose forward Jerome Kaino dives towards him. Photo: Mark Baker/AP

Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray kicks the ball as New Zealand loose forward Jerome Kaino dives towards him. Photo: Mark Baker/AP

 

The player at the centre of the controversy for diving into Murray’s standing left leg after he had completed a box kick, namely Jerome Kaino, fronted up to the media glare and fended off the barrage of questions about the 10th minute incident good-humouredly.

Kaino sought to bat away the episode initially “We haven’t really focussed too much on what the coaches say between each other. Our focus for our team is how we can get better for next weekend and get the win.

“Whatever is said out there in the media world doesn’t really affect us too much, and it shouldn’t.”

However, he did insist: “It is never our intent to go out and intentionally injure someone outside the laws. We play hard and we play fair. That incident was a one-off. It is never our intention to go out and try and single anyone out.”

Explaining how his late hit on Murray’s standing leg happened, Kaino said: “It was more timing. He is very quick getting the ball to foot, and there was a bit of timing there. But what has been said out there about malice and intention to hurt someone, that is never the case. It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, and to play outside the rules. I wasn’t cited. I don’t think I should have been.”

Asked if he had reviewed the incident himself, Kaino revealed that, thanks to social media, he didn’t have much choice. “I’ve seen it reviewing the game, and it has popped up on my Twitter feed about a million times, so it is a bit hard to avoid it.

“I guess people have their opinions on it. All I can say is it wasn’t my intention to go out there and target his planted foot. It is never nice when you have things done to you outside the laws, and the way we do things, it’s within the spirit of the game.

“I didn’t go in to tackle him. I rolled into his leg. What I was trying to do, his swinging foot, if you can disrupt that, it’s like an ankle-tap, so you disrupt the kick. My timing was off, and I rolled into his planted foot, and that’s what I believed happened.

“We weren’t told to do anything,” he added, and perhaps most pertinently of all, added: “Individually, a lot of us weren’t too happy with our performances, and focussing on other comments is not going to fix individual performances. I don’t think it bothers us too much what is going on outside.”

In any event, this high profile episode has, in a roundabout way and as Gatland intended, probably ensured it won’t be repeated in Saturday’s second test in the Westpac Stadium.

Asked if he would do it again this weekend, Kaino laughed and quipped: “Well, obviously not, because it would probably go from my Twitter feed to my Instagram feed!”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.