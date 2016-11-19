Jean De Villiers: Springboks ‘at an all-time low’ after Italy loss

Former skipper among former players unhappy at loss to Conor O’Shea’s side

South Africa captain Adriaan Strauss shows his dejection after the defeat to Italy at during the international match between Italy v South Africa at the Artmio Franchi Stadium in Florence. Photograph: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

South African rugby is at an all-time low according to former captain Jean de Villiers after the Springboks ailing fortunes plunged still further with a first ever loss to Italy on Saturday.

Newly elected South African Rugby president Mark Alexander has promised a thorough review of the sport in the country in the coming months following another error-strewn performance devoid of any structure or poise.

The Boks, who lost to England a week ago, were beaten 20-18 in Florence by the jubilant Italians, who had been crushed 68-10 by New Zealand a week before.

It was a seventh loss in 11 Tests this year and comes shortly after first ever home defeats to Argentina and Ireland, a loss to Japan at the World Cup in England and a record home 57-15 humbling at the hands of New Zealand last month.

“We are at an all-time low,” De Villiers, who captained South Africa to third at the World Cup 12 months ago, told SuperSport.

While not laying the blame directly at the door of coach Allister Coetzee, the former Munster centre said something had to give.

“A lot needs to change for us to go forward. Everyone needs to take responsibility for this, and if they do that, then we have a chance to get it back on track again,” he said.

However, former Bok outhalf Naas Botha did question some of the appointments within the coaching team.

“Sometimes you have to say we did make the wrong calls, the wrong appointments,” he said. “We talk about defence every week, we talk about attack, we talk about the kicking game. Somebody needs to take responsibility. We can’t accept this.”

Alexander said there would be much introspection in the coming months.

“All of us within South African rugby need to look at ourselves and ask what we could have done differently in aid of the Springbok cause,” he said in a statement from South African Rugby shortly after the latest defeat.

“Those questions will be asked at the end of the season when we will undertake a full review of the year and what new interventions may be needed to turn things around.”

He then appeared to give tepid backing to Coetzee and his management team.

“We know they are better than this,” he said. “Our job is to take steps to do as much as we possibly can to make sure we are not in a similar position in 12 months’ time.”

The Boks will end their dismal season against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday, looking to avoid another unwanted record: they have never lost eight Tests in a single year.

