Jared Payne set for at least three months out injured

Double blow for Ulster as Andrew Trimble has also been ruled out with a foot injury

Ireland’s Jared Payne is tackled by Australia’s Bernard Foley during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland’s Jared Payne is tackled by Australia’s Bernard Foley during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Jared Payne will be out of action for three months after suffering a kidney injury in the first half of Ireland’s test win over Australia last Saturday.

Payne did not return to the pitch after half-time and it has now been confirmed by the IRFU that he will be out of the game for at least three months – missing Leinster’s pivotal Champions Cup double header against Clermont Auvergne later this month.

Andrew Trimble also went off injured against Australia and it has now been confirmed that he has an issue with a tendon in his foot.

That lands a double blow to Ulster as he is expected to be out for at least couple weeks and will most likely miss the home clash against Clermont Auvergne next week. Should the injury take longer than expected to heal, he could also miss the return match the following week.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney was removed as a precaution but has been passed as fully fit to play.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.