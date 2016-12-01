Jared Payne set for at least three months out injured

Jared Payne will be out of action for three months after suffering a kidney injury in the first half of Ireland’s test win over Australia last Saturday.

Payne did not return to the pitch after half-time and it has now been confirmed by the IRFU that he will be out of the game for at least three months – missing Leinster’s pivotal Champions Cup double header against Clermont Auvergne later this month.

Andrew Trimble also went off injured against Australia and it has now been confirmed that he has an issue with a tendon in his foot.

That lands a double blow to Ulster as he is expected to be out for at least couple weeks and will most likely miss the home clash against Clermont Auvergne next week. Should the injury take longer than expected to heal, he could also miss the return match the following week.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney was removed as a precaution but has been passed as fully fit to play.