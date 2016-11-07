Jamie Heaslip shortlisted for World Rugby player of the year

All Blacks duo Dane Coles and Beauden Barrett also nominated for the award

Jamie Heaslip has been shortlisted for the World Rugby player of the year award. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Ireland and Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip has been nominated for the World Rugby player of the year award.

Heaslip, who helped Ireland to a historic win over the All Blacks on Saturday, is one of six names on the shortlist for the award.

He will be up against All Blacks duo Beauden Barrett and Dane Coles and England’s Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola.

The Irish vice-captain was previously nominated for the award in 2009 following Ireland’s Grand Slam winning Six Nations campaign.

Last year’s winner was Dan Carter, who helped guide the All Blacks to the Rugby World Cup before retiring from the game.

