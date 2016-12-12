James Haskell denies rumours he has died of a steroid overdose

‘I’m not dead and for those of you who wish I was dead, better luck next time’

James Haskell has been forced to deny rumours he had died of a steroid overdose. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

England flanker James Haskell has reassured fans he is alive after rumours surfaced on the internet that he had died of a steroid overdose.

Other claims to have emerged stated that Haskell had been selling drugs and had quit the sport, but the Wasps back row posted a video on YouTube in which he described the fake stories as “click-bait”.

“You may have seen there are quite a lot of fake news stories operating on Facebook, that I have died of a steroid overdose, which is not true, that I have died of a drug overdose, which is not true, and that my career is over because I have been trying to sell drugs,” he said.

“Another rumour is circulating that I had to quit rugby and left everyone in my family and moved away.

“Just to make it clear, this is absolute rubbish. It is all click-bait. Rest assured, I’m not dead and not disgraced and for those of you who are sceptical, we get drugs-tested all the time.

“I’m not dead and for those of you who wish I was dead, better luck next time.”

Haskell is currently recovering from a foot injury that required surgery after England’s triumphant tour of Australia in June, but is expected to return for Wasps this month.

The 31-year-old has seen his international career rejuvenated by the arrival of Eddie Jones, producing the best rugby of his 70 caps to establish himself as first-choice openside flanker.

