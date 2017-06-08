Jacob Stockdale to make Ireland debut on left wing against USA

Dave Heffernan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Rory Scannell could make debuts off the bench

Updated: about an hour ago
Gavin Cummiskey in New York

Jacob Stockdale (left) will make his Ireland debut against the US Eagles in New Jersey on Saturday night while James Ryan has been named among the replacements. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named five uncapped players to face the US Eagles on Saturday in Harrison, New Jersey (kick-off 10pm Irish time, Live on Eir Sport).

Jacob Stockdale starts on the left wing with Dave Heffernan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Rory Scannell on the bench.

Stockdale, Ryan and Porter are rapid graduates from the 2016 Junior World Cup squad when Ireland reached the final under Ryan’s captaincy.

“I think the young guys were impressive in the World Cup,” said Schmidt. “It’s an opportunity to build the base and those guys can help form that with performances in the next three weeks.

“It really is about building the base. You get to learn a bit more about them when they come into camp.”

Tiernan O’Halloran’s fine end of season form for Connacht has been recognised with the fullback slot ahead of Simon Zebo.

“I think Simon was a bit sore early on in the week. He would be one guy who is probably best left until a bit later.

“Having him on the bench gives us a bit of security and versatility.”

Joey Carbery starts at outhalf with Scannell providing cover as Paddy Jackson did not travel to the US due to personal reasons.

The other notable selection call sees Josh van der Flier named at openside ahead of Dan Leavy.

IRELAND (v US Eagles): T O’Halloran; K Earls, G Ringrose, L Marshall, J Stockdale; J Carbery, K Marmion; C Healy, N Scannell, John Ryan; Q Roux, D Toner; R Ruddock (capt), J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, James Ryan, D Leavy, L McGrath, R Scannell, S Zebo.

