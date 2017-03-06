Jack Kelly in line for Ireland Under-20 return in Wales

Fullback has recovered from shoulder injury ahead of Saturday’s game

John O'Sullivan

Jack Kelly is set to return to the Ireland U20 side fore Saturday’s game away to Wales. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Jack Kelly is set to return to the Ireland U20 side fore Saturday’s game away to Wales. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Jack Kelly is set to return to the Ireland team for Saturday’s Under-20 international against Wales in Colwyn Bay (6.0, live on RTÉ 2) having missed the victories over Italy and France.

Kelly, who captained Ireland from fullback against Scotland, has recovered from a shoulder problem and is available for selection. Young Munster’s Calvin Nash, who suffered a head injury in the French victory and was withdrawn early in the game, has passed all the return to pay protocols and is available.

Connacht’s Cillian Gallagher, who missed the French match after picking up an injury against Italy, is still another week away, and should come back into contention for the England match at Donnybrook.

UCD centre Gavin Mullin and Ulster outhalf Johnny McPhillips will miss the remainder of the Under-20 Six Nations. Mullin, who recovered from a hamstring problem in the build-up to the tournament, was unfortunate to tweak it in a training session against the senior Ireland side in Monaghan.

McPhillips missed the French match with a groin problem and could be out for about six weeks.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.