Jack Kelly in line for Ireland Under-20 return in Wales

Jack Kelly is set to return to the Ireland team for Saturday’s Under-20 international against Wales in Colwyn Bay (6.0, live on RTÉ 2) having missed the victories over Italy and France.

Kelly, who captained Ireland from fullback against Scotland, has recovered from a shoulder problem and is available for selection. Young Munster’s Calvin Nash, who suffered a head injury in the French victory and was withdrawn early in the game, has passed all the return to pay protocols and is available.

Connacht’s Cillian Gallagher, who missed the French match after picking up an injury against Italy, is still another week away, and should come back into contention for the England match at Donnybrook.

UCD centre Gavin Mullin and Ulster outhalf Johnny McPhillips will miss the remainder of the Under-20 Six Nations. Mullin, who recovered from a hamstring problem in the build-up to the tournament, was unfortunate to tweak it in a training session against the senior Ireland side in Monaghan.

McPhillips missed the French match with a groin problem and could be out for about six weeks.