Jack Conan happy to keep proving the doubters wrong

Jack Conan has expanded (in an intimidating way). The Number Eight, and that’s clearly his position, seems enormous from top to bottom.

There was always a big man growing into that frame but he’s all there now.

Jamie Heaslip is on notice. The clock is ticking and nine years separate them.

We needed to apologise for mentioning Heaslip after this performance. He should be sick of the constant return to that topic.

“I’m used it at this stage,” he smiled when Heaslip’s absence being his opportunity is mentioned yet again. “It’s alright. I can’t worry about Jamie, I’m just worrying about doing my best every opportunity I get. Joe has put a bit of faith in me, picking me for this tour, selecting me for the last two tests, so I just want to repay him a little bit and show I’m up to this standard. I definitely feel the last two games, I’ve put my hand up and shown I can play at this level and I’m ready to push on and show I have the ability to play international rugby.”

But he is stuck with the same problem come pre-season. More so than Cian Healy and Jack McGrath or Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong may become. Props don’t play 80 minutes, specialist Number Eight’s must.

Presuming Heaslip returns from back surgery, Conan will probably play blindside for Leinster next season. But for Ireland that won’t work. One or two from Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Sean O’Brien will return from New Zealand in a useable state.

Dan Leavy has to be accommodated somewhere, but what to do with Josh van der Flier? Joe Schmidt called Rhys Ruddock a “Trojan” after this Japanese cruise, and he’s leading from the blindside flank. Jordi Murphy has still to return.

“I think complacency is a dangerous thing, and I kind of like proving people wrong,” said Conan matter of factly. “I like showing that I’m able to play at this level. I think while I’ll always have a bit of a grudge, and something to prove, it’ll definitely spur me on, it’s definitely the fire that burns in me.”

It’s a ridiculous spread of backrow options but Conan and Leavy are making it almost impossible for Leo Cullen and Schmidt to ignore them come September then November.

“Dan Leavy’s work rate was phenomenal,” said Schmidt. “He won some really good collisions, especially against two tackles. Jack Conan is a big athlete, very difficult to contain with the speed he has.”

The pair of them destroyed any hint of Japanese resistance. Leavy ran lines off Keith Earls for tries reminiscent of his earlier life as a teenage prodigy in St Michael’s.

Conan has plenty of pedigree from the St Gerard’s days. He’s 24 now and from 13 carries on Saturday morning he covered 128 metres, two tries and an assist. Leavy matched him in most areas, only covering 70 metres but he won the offload count three to two.

“It’s great for me and Dan, we’re rooming together, we’ve been talking over moves all week, and I think the two of us went out there and both had good games. He’s my teammate, he’s not my competition. I push him, he pushes me to be better and the standard is higher at Leinster and Ireland.”

They look capable of pushing everyone out of their way.