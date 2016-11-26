Italy on the wrong end of another shock result

A week after beating South Africa, Conor O’Shea’s side lose to Tonga

Tonga’s Siale Piutau scores a try against Italy. Photo: Getty Images

Tonga’s Siale Piutau scores a try against Italy. Photo: Getty Images

 

Italy 17 Tonga 19

Tonga quickly brought Italy back down to earth after the Azzurri‘s win over South Africa last week when Sonatane Takulua converted a last-minute penalty to give the Pacific islanders a surprise 19-17 win.

In all, Takulua amassed 14 points from four penalties and a conversion in a see-saw match as Tonga won only their sixth-ever match against a tier one nation.

Tonga had previously beaten Australia in 1973, France in 1999 and 2011, Italy themselves in 1999 and Scotland in 2012.

Italy, who notched their first-ever win over South Africa one week ago but were missing suspended captain Sergio Parisse, took an early 7-0 lead when Lorenzo Cittadini burst over the line for a try, converted by Carlo Canna.

Two Takulua penalties either side of half-time reduced the arrears before Siale Piutau collected a pass from Jack Ram to score Tonga‘s only try in the 52nd minute, which Takalua converted to give them a 13-7 lead.

Italy regained the lead with a Tommaso Allan try which he also converted but another Takalua penalty put Tonga back in front with seven minutes left.

The visitors appeared to have blown their chance when they gifted Italy a penalty, converted by Edoardo Padovani with two minutes left.

Yet the hosts then returned the compliment and Takulua gratefully accepted as he scored from 40 metres with the last kick of the game.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.