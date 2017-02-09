Italy coach Conor O’Shea makes four changes for Ireland clash

Three changes come in the pack after heavy opening defeat to Wales

Andries Van Schalkwyk returns to the Italy secondrow for the Six Nations game against Ireland in Rome. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Italy coach Conor O’Shea has made four changes to the team that lost to Wales in their Six Nations opener for the game against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro returning to the starting line-up.

O’Shea, whose team were trounced 33-7 by Wales in Rome on Sunday, will also start Angelo Esposito on the right wing with Giulio Bisegni dropping out of the matchday squad.

Leonardo Ghiraldini returns at hooker in place of Ornel Gega and will partner Andrea Lovotti and veteran Lorenzo Cittadini in the frontrow.

Maxime Mbanda, who came on as openside flanker for Simone Favaro against Wales, will start on the blindside against Ireland, leaving Abraham Steyn on the bench.

ITALY (v Ireland): Edoardo Padovani; Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti; Carlo Canna, Edoardo Gori; Sergio Parisse, Simone Favaro, Maxime Mbanda; Andries Van Schalkwyk, Marco Fuser; Lorenzo Cittadini, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: Ornel Gega, Sami Panico, Dario Chistolini, George Biagi, Abraham Steyn, Giorgio Bronzini, Tommaso Allan, Michele Campagnaro.

