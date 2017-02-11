Italy 10 Ireland 63: Ireland player ratings

Rob Kearney 7

The senior man in this Irish backline, he threw another pass to nowhere but 50 metres from 10 carries and a turnover equals a impressive day’s work. Plenty of unseen contributions in the back field, mostly just his flawless sense of positioning.

Keith Earls 7

A brace of tries was eclipsed by the hat-trick men and there is even an argument that his position will be under pressure after Gilroy’s cameo and the return of Andrew Trimble. But probably not.

Garry Ringrose 8

Looking like nobody in particular, a scything change of direction delivered a magic try on 71 minutes. Here was an exhibition of technically perfect tackling, with a burst out of the defensive line on 20 minutes ending an Italian probe while on 53 minutes he jarred the ball loose from Leonardo Ghiraldini, a hooker, with another powerful intervention.

Robbie Henshaw 7

Came in for heavy punishment, that will become even more wincing as the other nations must shut him down to ensure Ringrose and the wingers cannot be unleashed. He is that important now. Bruised quad forced him off.

Simon Zebo 8

Must be a Lions year. The obvious increase in work-rate allows his array of wonderful skills – a leap and twirl, cut out pass for Stander’s first try, natural pace – come to the surface in every game he plays this season.

Paddy Jackson 8

Wisely divvied out the profits from front foot ball with an array of passing that dismissed concerns about his ability to dominate a Test match. Kicked all his goals, even scuffing one over the black spot. A dodgy pass on 58 minutes aside, this a quality, reassuring performance. Sexton trains Monday.

Conor Murray 7

Denied a dip and dive try in both Six Nations outings this season with the five points following as soon as he regained his equilibrium.

Makes it all look so easy.

Cian Healy 7

Beast-mode, so prevalent in the first act of what can still become a long and magnificent career, is threatening a return. Serious scrummaging and carries on display in his 50 minutes forces Joe Schmidt and Greg Feek to reassess who their number one No.1 is for France.

Niall Scannell 7

A first half knock-on will be forgiven after justifying Schmidt’s decision to select him ahead of Leinster’s James Tracy. 62 minutes to savour on debut with a few more caps to follow as Rory Best’s latest understudy.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Ireland’s second best forward this season, behind the South African, with a dominant scrummaging display that could so easily have been by a 34 year old not this 24 year old who will surely tour New Zealand this summer.

Donnacha Ryan 7

An important man to return from injury. Just for his attitude. The sin-binning and subsequent penalty try was not too costly, and it could have been any one of three Irish players.

Devin Toner 7

Disrupted the Italian maul and removed any idea that the Irish lineout could be seen as a weakness.

CJ Stander 8

Ireland will always produce great backrowers but nothing like a guy the South Africans so foolishly presumed was a hooker. Never mind the hat-trick, what about his ten clean tackles and that cross field chip for Gilroy’s second try? Savage.

Sean O’Brien 7

Out played by Stander and Heaslip but has banked enough game minutes to come to life against the French when the brutality of his running will become more apparent, a massive ‘Seanie’ game feels imminent.

Jamie Heaslip 8

As usual, vitally superb statistics: 16 carries for 48 tough metres to fend off three defenders and offload four times. The leadership sits easier on his shoulders than those rough but important days in 2013.

Bench 8

Craig Gilroy repaid what seemed a strange faith shown in him by Schmidt with a hat-trick, tearing Italy open with a lovely step, awareness on the kick chase and a real winger’s finish. A genuine contender to feature against France. The others kept up the tempo.

Coach 7

All the selections paid off with victory taking 11 minutes to be secured. The All Blacks put 68 on Italy the week after Chicago. 63 is not so bad.