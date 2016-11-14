IRFU teams up with University of Notre Dame

The IRFU have announced a new partnership with Indiana-based University of Notre Dame to promote and develop rugby at the US college.

The college is well-known for its American Football pedigree and also has a number of Irish connections – their nickname being ‘The Fighting Irish’.

A statement from the IRFU read: “Under the agreement they will share knowledge and expertise and develop joint projects in areas including player development, coaching and conditioning, sports medicine and psychology. The agreement will also be the building block to generate awareness of the Irish Rugby brand among the 33 million strong Irish-American community and create new commercial opportunities.”

Rugby has been played at Notre Dame since the early 1960s and both the 15-a-side and Sevens variants of the sport are played by men and women. The men’s and women’s senior teams play at the highest level of collegiate rugby.

Recent forays into the American market have had mixed results with the Test match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago proving a success while a possible move for US teams into the Pro12 has lost momentum.

“We look forward to playing a full part in helping develop the strength of Notre Dame rugby and the culture of the sport at the University,” said IRFU president Stephen Hilditch.

“ We are convinced that will, in turn, help drive the popularity of the sport throughout and beyond the collegiate system in a nation which continues to demonstrate its interest in rugby.

“Our association with ‘The Fighting Irish’ is hugely appropriate and we will do all we can to help Notre Dame’s teams fulfil their potential and reach their ultimate ambition of becoming collegiate champions.”