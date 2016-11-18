Ireland v New Zealand: Player profiles

Ireland

15 Rob Kearney

Age: 30

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs)

Caps: 70

Points: 67

He got a little gee-up on the way out the door in Chicago and it worked a treat; dominant in the air, his team will be looking for more of the same. Knows a couple of bits that still require fine-tuning.

14 Andrew Trimble

Age: 32

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs)

Caps: 67

Points: 85

His reading of the first game from a defensive perspective was first class, coming in prudently to make some thumping tackles. He’d like a little more possession in attack.

13 Jared Payne

Age: 31

Height: 6’

Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs)

Caps: 17

Points: 20

Ireland’s defensive lynchpin in the outside channels but hopefully with his footballing skills a catalyst in attack too.

12 Robbie Henshaw

Age: 23

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 95kg (14st 13lbs)

Caps: 23

Points: 10

He faces a different challenge on Saturday afternoon in trying to defend the twinkle-toed Anton Lienert-Brown; brilliant in Chicago.

11 Simon Zebo

Age: 26

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Caps: 26

Points: 40

He took some heavy tackles but never a backward step and his aerial gymnastics were both brave and inspiring. It would be nice to see him add another to his try tally.

10 Jonathan Sexton

Age: 31

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs)

Caps: 62

Points: 584

The fulcrum for Ireland’s attacking game, be in in hand or though the boot; he may get a little more direct pressure as New Zealand try and shut down Ireland at source.

9 Conor Murray

Age: 27

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Caps: 51

Points: 45

One of the finest ever individual performances by an Irish player and he’ll be looking to maintain that impact here: box-kicking, decision making key components.

1 Jack McGrath

Age: 27

Height: 6’

Weight: 120kg (18st 12lbs)

Caps: 34

Points: 10

His consistent excellence makes him an important member of the side and that comes from the challenge laid down by Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne, quality players in their own right.

2 Rory Best

Age: 34

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 105kg (16st 7lbs)

Caps: 98

Points: 40

Admirable as a man and player, his wholehearted, singular focus on working for the team makes him a natural leader: another of the team’s key players.

3 Tadhg Furlong

Age: 23

Height: 6’

Weight: 119kg (18st 10lbs)

Caps: 9

Points: 0

He’s brought an incredible maturity of performance for one so young and contributes handsomely in every facet of the game.

4 Devin Toner

Age: 30

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 120kg (18st 12lbs)

Caps: 40

Points: 10

Game on, with Messers Retallick and Whitelock back in the New Zealand secondrow requiring all the tactical acuity that he possesses. He’s important on re-starts too.

5 Donnacha Ryan

Age: 32

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 117kg (18st 7lbs)

Caps: 42

Points: 0

Along with his engine room partner they’ll try and win the battle out of touch but that’s just the starting point for a long list of chores: back close to his best.

6 CJ Stander

Age: 26

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 114kg (17st 13lbs)

Caps: 8

Points: 15

His ability to defy superior numbers physically was manifest in his try in Chicago and he’ll be important if the team is to get and set positive gain-lines.

7 Sean O’Brien

Age: 29

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Caps: 43

Points: 30

He’s back in the side and will be keen to produce a performance commensurate with that of 2013. His footwork prior to contact the last day was excellent and illustrates that he doesn’t need to just run over opponents.

8 Jamie Heaslip

Age: 32

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 89

Points: 65

The recipient of the Try of the Year award is a model of consistent excellence, on both sides of the ball. A huge contributor.

New Zealand

15 Ben Smith

Age: 30

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 93kg (14st 9lbs)

Caps: 59

Points: 135

Scored a try the last day against Ireland, a high calibre finish in the tightest of spaces. A superb all-round player and lethal in broken field.

14 Israel Dagg

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 96kg (15st 2lbs)

Caps: 59

Points: 123

Equally at home at fullback, he’s been brought into the team to counter Ireland’s aerial threat and offer one of his own. His footballing intuition means he’s a real danger in possession.

13 Malakai Fekitoa

Age: 24

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 99kg (15st 9lbs)

Caps: 22

Points: 30

Scored a couple of tries in Rome last weekend and is a strong, physical presence with good footwork.

12 Anton Lienert-Brown

Age: 21

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 96kg (15st 2lbs)

Caps: 7

Points: 10

A lavishly gifted tyro at Test level, he boasts great feet, vision, handling, offloading and is stronger on the ball than he appears: the midfield creator.

11 Julien Savea

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Caps: 50

Points: 215

Will have a point to prove after Chicago and that won’t be good news for Ireland. So difficult to stop once he gets the ball in space. He’s not as good going the opposite direction.

10 Beauden Barrett

Age: 25

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 91kg (14st 5lbs)

Caps: 47

Points: 272

Picked up the World Player of the Year award, thoroughly deserved and recognition of an outstanding all-round footballer: a key player for his team.

9 Aaron Smith

Age: 27

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 84kg (13st 3lbs)

Caps: 56

Points: 62

Looked rusty in the defeat to Ireland following his enforced sabbatical but was back to his livewire best as a replacement against Italy. The lightning rod when the All Blacks purr.

1 Joe Moody

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 118kg (18st 1lb)

Caps: 22

Points: 5

Another with a point to prove as Ireland scored 12 points in his absence, following his sin-binning the last day.

2 Dane Coles

Age: 30

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 47

Points: 45

A little wayward with his throwing in Chicago, that’s unlikely to reoccur with two familiar faces back in the secondrow. So athletic and effective around the pitch.

3 Owen Franks

Age: 28

Height: 6’

Weight: 119kg (18st 9lbs)

Caps: 88

Points: 0

Does many of the more mundane chores at the ruck, maul and lineout but that doesn’t camouflage his handling skills when required.

4 Brodie Retallick

Age: 25

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 120kg (18st 10lbs)

Caps: 58

Points: 10

A former World Player of the Year (2014) he is the identikit for a modern lock, tall, athletic, powerful but few have his distribution skills.

5 Sam Whitelock

Age: 28

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 116kg (18st 4lbs)

Caps: 82

Points: 25

Another significant fillip for the All Blacks, and providing his ankle holds up expect him to be front and centre of the action; another superb athlete.

6 Liam Squire

Age: 25

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 113kg (17st 11lbs)

Caps: 7

Points: 5

Will be keen to make sure that the absence of Jerome Kaino with a calf injury is not noticed during the 80 minutes.

7 Sam Cane

Age: 24

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 103kgs (16st 3lbs)

Caps: 39

Points: 55

The All Blacks will look to play the game at a higher tempo so his work at the breakdown and in turning over ball will be crucial.

8 Kieran Read

Age: 31

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 111kg (17st 7lbs)

Caps: 95

Points: 105

The disappointment was etched on his face at the final whistle in Chicago, his first defeat as the All Blacks captain. If there’s a backlash he’s likely to be in the van.