Ireland under-20s squad named for World Championships

Peter Malone has brought six new players into the squad for the trip to Georgia

Paul Boyle will captain Ireland under-20s for the World Championships in Georgia. Photo: Inpho

Paul Boyle will captain Ireland under-20s for the World Championships in Georgia. Photo: Inpho

 

Ireland under-20 coach Peter Malone has named his squad for the World Rugby U20 Championships in Georgia with Lansdowne’s Paul Boyle as captain.

Jordan Duggan, Angus Curtis, David McCarthy, Alan Tynan and Michael Sylvester come into the squad for the first time after excelling at under-19 level.

The tournament takes place from the May 31st to June 18th, with Ireland playing their Pool games in Kutaisi, before moving to Tbilisi for the knock-out stages.

Ireland share Pool B with Italy, New Zealand and Scotland.

malone said: “It’s an exciting time for these players, as they will all be experiencing a World Championship for the first time. It’s a great opportunity for them, to go out and pit themselves against their peers from around the world.

We’ve lost a number of players who were involved during the Six Nations through injury, so it’s very unlucky for those guys not to be involved, but it gives other players the chance to wear the green jersey on the world stage.

We’re in a really strong pool with Italy and Scotland who made us work really hard for wins during the Six Nations, and then New Zealand who will have a number of players back from last year’s tournament so they will be a huge test for us.”

Ireland will open their campaign against Six Nations rivals Italy on Wednesday May 31st in the Kutaisi Stadium. They will then meet Scotland on Sunday June 4th and their final Pool B game takes place against New Zealand, who Ireland defeated for the first time during last year’s Championship, on Thursday June 8th.

Ireland U-20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2017)

Forwards: Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) Captain, Charlie Connolly (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Joey Conway (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)*, John Foley (Shannon RFC/Munster), Ronan Kelleher (UCD RFC/Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster RFC/Munster).

Backs: Angus Curtis (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)*, Conor Dean (UCD RFC/Leinster)*, Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC/Leinster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University FC/Munster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC/Leinster), David McCarthy (Garryowen FC/Munster)*, Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster), Jack Stafford (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jonathan Stewart (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)*, Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster)*.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.