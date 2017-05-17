Ireland under-20s squad named for World Championships

Ireland under-20 coach Peter Malone has named his squad for the World Rugby U20 Championships in Georgia with Lansdowne’s Paul Boyle as captain.

Jordan Duggan, Angus Curtis, David McCarthy, Alan Tynan and Michael Sylvester come into the squad for the first time after excelling at under-19 level.

The tournament takes place from the May 31st to June 18th, with Ireland playing their Pool games in Kutaisi, before moving to Tbilisi for the knock-out stages.

Ireland share Pool B with Italy, New Zealand and Scotland.

malone said: “It’s an exciting time for these players, as they will all be experiencing a World Championship for the first time. It’s a great opportunity for them, to go out and pit themselves against their peers from around the world.

We’ve lost a number of players who were involved during the Six Nations through injury, so it’s very unlucky for those guys not to be involved, but it gives other players the chance to wear the green jersey on the world stage.

We’re in a really strong pool with Italy and Scotland who made us work really hard for wins during the Six Nations, and then New Zealand who will have a number of players back from last year’s tournament so they will be a huge test for us.”

Ireland will open their campaign against Six Nations rivals Italy on Wednesday May 31st in the Kutaisi Stadium. They will then meet Scotland on Sunday June 4th and their final Pool B game takes place against New Zealand, who Ireland defeated for the first time during last year’s Championship, on Thursday June 8th.

Ireland U-20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2017)

Forwards: Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) Captain, Charlie Connolly (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Joey Conway (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)*, John Foley (Shannon RFC/Munster), Ronan Kelleher (UCD RFC/Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster RFC/Munster).

Backs: Angus Curtis (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)*, Conor Dean (UCD RFC/Leinster)*, Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC/Leinster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University FC/Munster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC/Leinster), David McCarthy (Garryowen FC/Munster)*, Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster), Jack Stafford (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jonathan Stewart (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)*, Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster)*.