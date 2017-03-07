Ireland to go with unchanged starting XV against Wales

Joe Schmidt is expected to retain faith in the same XV which started the win over France a fortnight ago when announcing the matchday squad at lunchtime on Wednesday for Friday night’s penultimate Six Nations outing against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Schmidt would undoubtedly have considered recalling the 31-year-old Jared Payne given his admiration for his defensive qualities and organisational skills, not to mention his all-round football abilities.

Of the 18 different midfield permutations in 34 games since Brian O’Driscoll’s retirement, the Robbie Henshaw-Payne axis has been Schmidt’s preferred option, the pair having started together 13 times. That figure would have been a good deal higher but for injuries.

As something of a go-to man against France Ringrose was Ireland’s third leading carrier in that game

But Garry Ringrose has built an increasingly effective partnership with his Leinster sidekick Henshaw in Ireland’s three games in the Six Nations to date, and this fourth successive pairing will make them the second most numerous pairing since O’Driscoll’s retirement.

Despite a few missed tackles, Ringrose’s performances make a compelling case for his retention. To omit him might also have sent out mixed messages.

As something of a go-to man against France Ringrose was Ireland’s third leading carrier in that game and with his ability to change direction he was the player who appeared most likely to find chinks of space in the opposition defensive line.

Hence, the odds always favoured Ringrose being retained and compounding Payne’s absence of three months, no sooner had he rejoined the squad last weekend at their Carton House base than a bruised leg meant he was unable to train on Monday.

Once Rob Kearney had overcome the strained abductor which had forced him off with half an hour remaining against France, the likelihood was on Schmidt retaining the team en bloc after the sleeves-rolled-up win over France, save for, perhaps, the ever-present competition between Jack McGrath and Cian Healy. But McGrath has started at least four of Ireland’s five games in the last two Six Nations and, the pair having been rotated in the opening two games, it’s expected he will remain on course to do so again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the coaches’ admiration for Iain Henderson, Donnacha Ryan’s form demands his retention, and ditto Peter O’Mahony and Ireland’s voraciously hard-working, in-form back row triumvirate.

The bench will also most likely remain unchanged, save for one enforced alteration in light of Andrew Trimble being ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with a broken hand.

The beneficiary will most likely be a fellow Ulsterman, namely Tommy Bowe or Craig Gilroy. Bowe was the backline replacement for the opening defeat against Scotland in Murrayfield, when looking off the pace, and was dropped from the squad, whereas Gilroy scored a rapid fire hat-trick as the number 23 in the record win over Italy in Rome.

That cameo suggests Gilroy is more of a game breaker yet it was striking to hear Schmidt first reference errors in Gilroy’s positional play before the aforementioned hat-trick when asked about his performance after the match.

Hence, it would be no surprise if Bowe, although only added to the squad in light of Trimble’s withdrawal and more of a specialist right-wing in latter years, was chosen to fill the number 23 slot.

It will be a surprise if the under-fire Rob Howley and co do not retain faith in the bulk of an experienced Wales side which is striving to restore pride. Up front though, there is the strong possibility that the fit-again Luke Charteris will be recalled, as a means of competing against the Irish lineout and upping their tackle count.

After a couple of appearances off the bench, there is a compelling case for recalling Toby Faletau at number eight as well, which could mean Ross Moriarty shifting to blindside and Sam Warburton to openside.

Possible Teams

Wales: L Halfpenny (Toulon); G North (Northampton), J Davies (Scarlets), S Williams (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter); L Charteris (Bath), AW Jones (Ospreys, capt); R Moriarty (Gloucester), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), T Faletau (Bath). Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), N Smith (Ospreys), S Lee (Scarlets), J Ball (Scarlets), J Tipuric (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), S Davies (Ospreys), J Roberts (Harlequins).

Ireland: R Kearney (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), S Zebo (Munster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); J McGrath (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster); D Ryan (Munster), D Toner (Leinster); CJ Stander (Munster), S O’Brien (Leinster), J Healsip (Leinster). Replacements: N Scannell (Munster), C Healy (Leinster), J Ryan (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), K Marmion (Connacht), P Jackson (Ulster), T Bowe (Ulster).