Ireland’s women’s rugby team loses Six Nations warm-up to Wales

Tom Tierney surveys his options ahead of campaign as he uses 28 players

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Ireland’s Jenny Murphy: made an impressive return from long-term injury against Wales. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s Jenny Murphy: made an impressive return from long-term injury against Wales. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland 14 Wales 22

Jenny Murphy made an impressive return from long-term injury as Ireland coach Tom Tierney looked at 28 players in this Six Nations warm-up at Donnybrook Stadium.

Ireland started better with Nora Stapleton converting her own try after 10 minutes before the outhalf made it 14-0 following a fine individual try by openside Dr Claire Molloy.

That’s where Ireland’s scoring ended as Wales took advantage of Elaine Anthony’s sin-binning with a second try, via winger Adi Taviner, to leave it 14-12 at half-time.

The Welsh driving maul proved the game’s decisive weapon as Sioned Harries went over for the decisive score on 58 minutes. Elinor Snowsill added a penalty seven minutes from time.

Molloy was forced off with an ankle strain but the return of Murphy along with Sene Naoupu and Ali Miller’s confirmed availability for the Six Nations, despite an overlapping Sevens tournament in Sydney, is crucial boost for Tierney in this World Cup year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.