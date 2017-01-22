Ireland’s women’s rugby team loses Six Nations warm-up to Wales

Ireland 14 Wales 22

Jenny Murphy made an impressive return from long-term injury as Ireland coach Tom Tierney looked at 28 players in this Six Nations warm-up at Donnybrook Stadium.

Ireland started better with Nora Stapleton converting her own try after 10 minutes before the outhalf made it 14-0 following a fine individual try by openside Dr Claire Molloy.

That’s where Ireland’s scoring ended as Wales took advantage of Elaine Anthony’s sin-binning with a second try, via winger Adi Taviner, to leave it 14-12 at half-time.

The Welsh driving maul proved the game’s decisive weapon as Sioned Harries went over for the decisive score on 58 minutes. Elinor Snowsill added a penalty seven minutes from time.

Molloy was forced off with an ankle strain but the return of Murphy along with Sene Naoupu and Ali Miller’s confirmed availability for the Six Nations, despite an overlapping Sevens tournament in Sydney, is crucial boost for Tierney in this World Cup year.