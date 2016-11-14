Ireland’s Jamie Heaslip receives Try of the Year award

Nominee Jamie Heaslip has missed out on being named World Rugby Player of the Year, with New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett handed the award at a ceremony in London on Sunday night.

However there was a consolation prize for the Ireland and Leinster number eight as he was handed the IRPA Try of the Year award for his first of two efforts against Italy during the Six Nations.

Heaslip finished off a flowing move which started deep inside the Irish 22 during the 58-15 win over the Azzurri in Dublin, and 57% of the 16,000 public votes cast ranked his score ahead of tries by Japan’s Kaito Shigeno and New Zealand’s TJ Perenara.

Barrett became the fifth All Black in a row to receive the Player of The Year award, following Dan Carter (2012 and 2015), Kieran Read (2013) and Brodie Retallick (2014).

He picked up the gong on the back of a year which saw the All Blacks stretch their unbeaten run in Test matches to 18 - until their defeat to Ireland in Chicago.

Barrett was particularly impressive during the Rugby Championship, and on receiving the award he said: “It means so much and it is certainly not something I expected to be awarded, or even to have my name thrown in the mix with the talented players we saw nominated.

“It’s a by-product of a couple of great teams I have been a part of this year, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks. I have to thank the coaches and my team-mates around me because without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Elsewhere England captain Sarah Hunter picked up the Women’s Player of the Year award on the same day she led the world champions to a narrow 12-10 victory over Ireland at Belfield.

The All Blacks were predictably handed the Team of the Year award, with Steve Hansen picking up the coaches’ award.

World Rugby award winners:

World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year - Beauden Barrett, New Zealand

World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year - Sarah Hunter, England

World Rugby Team of the Year - New Zealand

World Rugby Coach of the Year - Steve Hansen, New Zealand

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year - Maro Itoje, England

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year - Seabelo Senatla, South Africa

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year - Charlotte Caslick, Australia

World Rugby Referee Award - Alhambra Nievas, Spain, and Rasta Rasivhenge, South Africa

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service - Syd Millar

Award for Character - Rugby Opens Borders, Austrian Rugby Union

IRPA Special Merit Award - Jean de Villiers, South Africa

IRPA Try of the Year - Jamie Heaslip, Ireland

Special recognition of Olympic Games success: Australia’s women and Fiji’s men