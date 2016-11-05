Ireland’s famous win over All Blacks sees Kiwi punter lose $100,000

They had placed a bet on Hansen’s side to remain unbeaten in final four games of 2016

The All Blacks’ defeat to Ireland cost one Kiwi punter $100,000NZD. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Having gone 28 games against Ireland without a defeat, it’s safe to say New Zealand were confident of stretching that run to 29 in Chicago on Saturday night.

And as reported by the New Zealand Herald, one Kiwi punter was so sure of an All Blacks victory they had placed $100,000 NZD on Steve Hansen’s side to remain unbeaten for the rest of 2016.

A TAB spokesperson confirmed to the New Zealand Herald the bet was placed before the All Blacks’ final Bledisloe Cup match against Australia, which they won.

At a price of $1.50, or 1/2, the punter would have made a profit of $50,000 had the All Blacks beaten Ireland, Italy and France this autumn.

However history was made on Saturday and Ireland conquered New Zealand for the first time in 111 years, winning 40-29 and leaving he or she with a beaten docket and a far lighter wallet.

It was possible to get odds of 10/1 about Ireland before their hurricane performance in the Windy City - a price which looks very generous after the event.

