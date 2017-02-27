Ireland must work on keeping possession, says Murray

Conor Murray’s performance represented a collage of excellence, millimetre perfect box-kicks, metre-munching touch finders that offered respite from the rolling blue waves and all the while demonstrating an innate understanding on what his team required in any given set of circumstances.

A player who can lay claim to the moniker of the world’s best scrumhalf at the moment broached those standards in the victory over France. If his kicking was a core constituent in Ireland’s success then so too was his ability to run, which he did on seven occasions, mostly to great effect in forging three clean breaks and racking up 46 metres.

Then there was his try on 29 minutes, his 10th for his country, and typically astute in execution, spotting the gap and having the power, when thwarted initially, to employ a second surge that allowed him to muscle his way over the line.

There was one notable entry in the ledger marked defence, double underlined in red pen. Murray produced a try-saving tackle as the game entered the final quarter on a rampaging Louis Picamoles.

The French number eight is rugby’s force of nature but when Louis met Conor close to the touchline, the Irish scrumhalf managed to topple the French man, a feat that is usually accomplished by weight of numbers.

Piggybacked

Murray and his halfback partner, the redoubtable Johnny Sexton, superb once he had shaken from him in the first 15 minutes of the match the dust of recent inactivity, provided Ireland with the direction and game management that ultimately allowed the home side to prevail.

They piggybacked on the hard work of the forwards in a game in which the deteriorating weather was a factor; handling errors the offspring of the hugely physical collisions as both teams narrowed the parameters of attack initially to the channels either sides of rucks and breakdowns.

Murray offered an overview of the contest: “It was very physical. The French team that came to play is a lot different from the French team we’ve been playing over the last three or four seasons. They are a massive side, big men. Our pack really fronted up, they put in a real shift and gave us good ball.

“There are certain things that we are disappointed with, ball control to name one, particularly in their 22. We were just a little bit sloppy with that. The conditions [and a wet ball] aided that a bit but we are good enough to nail those chances and create those opportunities, hold on to the ball, and at times we didn’t.

“They had a lot of possession in the first 20 minutes and it’s hard to get it back off them. Starting games well is huge, it gives you a big momentum and allows you to do certain things, so we’ll look at that as well: how we didn’t have enough possession and didn’t capitalise on enough possession in the first 20 minutes.”

Ireland elected to go to the corner several times in the first half, turning down shots at goal. Murray explained that it’s a feel thing. “You’ve heard it from players before, it’s just the feeling on the pitch, the momentum [we have] and the position we feel we’re in; you back those calls and we back ourselves, no matter what the decision is.

Smarter option

“So we went to the corner a few times in the first half and once or twice it worked and [then] one or two times it didn’t, so it’s another thing we’ll review.” He pointed out that as the match unfurled towards the end game, Ireland’s needs were different and so taking the three points was the smarter option to keep France at arm’s length on the scoreboard.

Murray was delighted to have his regular halfback buddy back in situ and conceded that he wasn’t surprised that Sexton managed to produce an accomplished display given the constraints of inactivity.

“No, not at all, I’m playing with him long enough now to know when he’s ready. He gives a massive amount to the team. He’s the one who drives a lot of what we do. He’s worked with Joe [Schmidt] a long, long time, so that experience is invaluable.

“I think for me playing with him, we’ve gotten to know each other really well. We’ve played, I think, over 30 times now, and you just know habits a little bit better. I’ve played a good bit with Paddy [Jackson] as well, it’s just about developing those relationships. And Johnny’s world class, so having someone like him, plain and simple, is really good for your team.

“I think you can’t mention him without mentioning Paddy. Paddy did an awesome job when he came on.”

And what of his own performance? “I am pleased with my game,” was the synopsis but in a typically self-effacing manner that introduced most of his team-mates into the conversation. But they above anyone else realise Murray’s vast contribution to his team’s success.