Ireland have to admire All Blacks’ fierce intensity – Garry Ringrose

A campaign for the Leinster Under-20s and a few run-throughs at training might seem a little underwhelming in preparatory terms but nothing appears to faze Garry Ringrose on the evidence of his fledgling professional career to date.

The departure of the unfortunate Robbie Henshaw on a stretcher after just 11 minutes thrust Ringrose front and centre in Ireland’s Test match against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium; the major concern was that Ringrose would have to fulfil the role of inside rather than outside centre based on a rather slim back catalogue.

The 21-year-old not only survived but thrived, under the patronage of midfield partner Jared Payne. Depending on circumstances they occasionally switched positions.

Ringrose’s athletic frame survived intact the rigours of 18 carries, making two clean breaks and beating a handful of All Blacks en route.

His face though sported a reminder of the collisions. He smiled: “It was tough, really tough Test match. I suppose I didn’t expect to be on as soon as I was, obviously Robbie took a rattling.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I did get, and to be able to play in as big a game as that.

“Aw jeez yeah, big shoes to fill. He’s an absolutely incredible player. As I said, it’s the least of my worries if I’m coming on as a sub.

“All I’m focusing on is fitting in, getting my role right, ease into the game and try and win any moment I can.

‘Not as intimidating as you’d think’

“Whether you’ve one cap or a hundred caps, the same is expected from everyone; detail-wise and knowing your role. So, it’s not as intimidating as you’d think, because you’ve prepped very hard during the week, then it pays off when you’re called on.

“It was just about fitting in, the coaches say: ‘Fit in first’. You’re usually coming on in a set piece, more often than not, so it’s about knowing your role and executing on that; that’s the best way to get into the game, so I was happy with that.”

He admitted to being bitterly disappointed with the loss but gracious enough to acknowledge that “you have to respect them [New Zealand], admire them for coming out with a fierce intensity, that chip on their shoulder, from Chicago, and it showed. Congrats to them.”

Ringrose pointed out that apart from the physicality, the All Blacks’ skill sets make them such a ridiculously difficult side to defend against, based on angles of running, off-loading and general movement.

Belligerence and character

Ireland’s belligerence and character allowed them to hang on to the coat-tail of the number one side when there were times when it appeared that New Zealand would eke out greater margins on the scoreboard.

In those moments the senior players, led by captain Rory Best, focused on the smaller picture. “I suppose the leadership group do really step up like that and their experience shows. They’re calm and relaxed and ‘next-job’ focused.

“I mean you can’t change the past once we concede a try so it’s all about making our next action positive. The leaders in the group really reiterate that.

“I suppose we did take it to them and if we had been better in a couple of areas, maybe the scoreline could have been different but all credit to them for winning. We’ll take a little bit of confidence from it and try and learn from our errors.

“There will be a huge shift in focus towards next week, as soon as possible really. We’re all looking forward to that.

“We’ll go away and analyse where we could be better, there’s a huge focus on that, because we talked in the dressing room about it. We can’t rest on our laurels and be disappointed with a huge match [coming up] against Australia. We’re going to work hard to right a few wrongs.”

He’d appreciate another chance to be front and centre again.