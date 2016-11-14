Ireland have clean bill of health ahead of All Blacks round two

Ireland team manager Mick Kearney confirmed that the Ireland squad has a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday’s test match against New Zealand at the Aviva stadium (5.30).

Two players, prop Dave Kilcoyne and wing Darren Sweetnam, have been released to return to Munster but the remaining 37 players from the 39-man squad have been retained to assist in the preparation ahead of the game against the All Blacks.

Kearney confirmed that Iain Henderson trained fully last week, will do so again this week and is available for selection, although he hasn’t played in a month since damaging his shoulder against the Exeter Chiefs in a Champions Cup match last month.