Ireland conquer the unbeatable All Blacks: Twitter reacts

It was a victory 111 years in the making - but it was worth the wait. On Saturday night Ireland finally toppled the mighty All Blacks, winning 40-29 at Soldier Field in Chicago. It was a brutal, beautiful, stirring performance from Joe Schmidt’s side - they went toe-to-toe with the world champions and didn’t give an inch.

So proud! 🇮🇪 — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) November 5, 2016

@aucklandcricket @BLACKCAPS Congratulations Ireland. A long time coming but deserved the win tonight. Someone's happy & it's not me @RonanOGara10 pic.twitter.com/iStgCExAGn — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) November 5, 2016

Oh to be an Irish rugby player today.. what a feeling..ye are some warriors..get up ye boyo's.. gutted to be missing the session in Chicago — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) November 5, 2016

Murray motm, incredible stuff by everyone!!! — luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) November 5, 2016

Pure class! Unbelievable performance! Very proud to be Irish this evening! — Peter O'Mahony (@peterom6) November 5, 2016

Amazing performance, well done IRELAND ☘ — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) November 5, 2016

Congratulations to the Irish team for their historical win over New Zealand today; an outstanding performance. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 5, 2016

Aussie press tomorrow possibly? pic.twitter.com/359jFgUqMO — Martin Cross (@MartinXRugby) November 5, 2016

And Twitter exploded as history unfolded in the Windy City, with supporters and players present and past celebrating a win which will live on for a lifetime. Here is a selection of the best.

A famous win, a famous night.