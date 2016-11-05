Ireland conquer the unbeatable All Blacks: Twitter reacts

Players past and present hail Joe Schmidt’s heroes after a famous win in Chicago

Conor Murray celebrates Robbie Henshaw’s match-sealing try against New Zealand in Chicago. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Conor Murray celebrates Robbie Henshaw’s match-sealing try against New Zealand in Chicago. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

 

It was a victory 111 years in the making - but it was worth the wait. On Saturday night Ireland finally toppled the mighty All Blacks, winning 40-29 at Soldier Field in Chicago. It was a brutal, beautiful, stirring performance from Joe Schmidt’s side - they went toe-to-toe with the world champions and didn’t give an inch.

And Twitter exploded as history unfolded in the Windy City, with supporters and players present and past celebrating a win which will live on for a lifetime. Here is a selection of the best.

A famous win, a famous night.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.