Ireland conquer the unbeatable All Blacks: Twitter reacts
Players past and present hail Joe Schmidt’s heroes after a famous win in Chicago
Conor Murray celebrates Robbie Henshaw’s match-sealing try against New Zealand in Chicago. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland
It was a victory 111 years in the making - but it was worth the wait. On Saturday night Ireland finally toppled the mighty All Blacks, winning 40-29 at Soldier Field in Chicago. It was a brutal, beautiful, stirring performance from Joe Schmidt’s side - they went toe-to-toe with the world champions and didn’t give an inch.
So proud! 🇮🇪— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) November 5, 2016
@aucklandcricket @BLACKCAPS Congratulations Ireland. A long time coming but deserved the win tonight. Someone's happy & it's not me @RonanOGara10 pic.twitter.com/iStgCExAGn— Dan Carter (@DanCarter) November 5, 2016
Oh to be an Irish rugby player today.. what a feeling..ye are some warriors..get up ye boyo's.. gutted to be missing the session in Chicago— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) November 5, 2016
Murray motm, incredible stuff by everyone!!!— luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) November 5, 2016
Epic 💚🍀 @ Soldier Field https://t.co/9MJYVsv5z8— Cian O'Sullivan (@CianOSull88) November 5, 2016
Pure class! Unbelievable performance! Very proud to be Irish this evening!— Peter O'Mahony (@peterom6) November 5, 2016
Amazing performance, well done IRELAND ☘— AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) November 5, 2016
Congratulations to the Irish team for their historical win over New Zealand today; an outstanding performance.— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 5, 2016
Aussie press tomorrow possibly? pic.twitter.com/359jFgUqMO— Martin Cross (@MartinXRugby) November 5, 2016
Congratulations to @IrishRugby for a great victory! See you in Dublin in two weeks.#NZLvIRE #TeamAllBlacks pic.twitter.com/weMxkjEyVp— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 5, 2016
And Twitter exploded as history unfolded in the Windy City, with supporters and players present and past celebrating a win which will live on for a lifetime. Here is a selection of the best.
A famous win, a famous night.