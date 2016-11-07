Ireland conquer the All Blacks: Watch it all again
Relive every try, tackle and tear shed - watch the battle of Soldier Field in its entirety
Johnny Sexton after Ireland’s win over the All Blacks - you can watch the whole match back in full. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan
The dust is now beginning to settle on Ireland’s win over the All Blacks on Saturday night. It did really happen, it wasn’t just a dream, and 111-years of hurt are finally over.
And so, what better way to brighten up Monday than by reliving the whole match over again? Whether you were able to watch it live or are still yet to see the battle of Soldier Field, you can see view full 80 minutes here.
This should keep you going until the inevitable release of the match on DVD - which will undoubtedly be filling stockings across the country next month.