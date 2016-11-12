Ireland 52 Canada 21: Ireland Player Ratings

Tiernan O’Halloran – 7

Two well taken tries, the first much like last season’s Pro 12 final, as when Finlay Bealham’s offload gave him a sight of open grass he hared away. Looked to have made a vital intervention when rolling under Matt Evans, but ref and TMO disagreed.

Craig Gilroy – 6

Stuck to the programme on this rare opportunity. Gilroy knew he would get opportunities to raid down the right touchline. Both times he put boot to ball and chased before grappling the Canadian who provided cover.

Garry Ringrose – 7

Teaser trailer on 46 minutes: clean break and offload for Paddy Jackson. Poor refereeing denied him spinning over for a try on debut. Made his tackles. Danced into Canada 22 on 76 minutes and a minute later slipped O’Halloran over for his second.

Luke Marshall – 5

Error strewn and therefore temporary return to 12 jersey. Finished off the second try before cancelling it out with a five point gift for DTH van der Merwe. Carried into punishment and relieved of possession as a consequence.

Keith Earls – 7

Lovely dancing feet, one way then the other, created space leading to Marshall try after zipping over for the first score. Also got on Ringrose wavelength. Close call with Simon Zebo for 11 jersey against All Blacks. Playing with a bitterness that might sway the decision his way.

Paddy Jackson – 7

Converted all six difficult kicks at goal. That is what keeps Joey Carbery at bay, that is all that will stop Carbery leaping from club rugby to the Ireland bench, for the time being anyway.

Kieran Marmion – 6

Showed all the quality elements in his attacking game, nice try off the scrum on 65 minutes, but needed to put in a kicking masterclass to assure the onlooking coach that Conor Murray is replaceable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cian Healy – 7

One of the hard yard twins, for 56 minutes, looking ravenous to make up for the progress Jack McGrath made in his absence. Not yet returned to best loosehead in the game but gets credit from penalty try.

Seán Cronin – 7

The other twin. Such a crucial replacement for the Ireland captain next week, such is the pace and ferocity of each and every carry. Also part of the surging scrum.

Finlay Bealham – 6

Done on 47 minutes with cramp. Gets a pass despite some vertical scrummaging, shunted out of the pack for one collapse, because he buried the Canadian flanker and released O’Halloran for a try. But John Ryan, exiled Marty Moore or old man Ross may return as relief tightheads come the Six Nations.

Ultan Dillane – 8

A try and a 30-metre gallop. Ireland will never have another Paul O’Connell but they can make do with Ultan Dillane. Cautionary note: the hope is he can survive the battleground for a decade and 80 odd caps, but the manner he returns to his feet after heavy contact betrays a creaking body. Maybe just needs exposure and more muscle, if possible.

Billy Holland – 5

Able and willing back-up but lacks height at 6 foot 4 inches and power to become much more. Still, a well earned cap from this son of Jerry and Cork Constitution. Sure beats Rotherham A days. Earned.

Peter O’Mahony – 7

Clean turnover on 54 minutes. Fascinating interactions with referee Marius van der Westhuizen, whom he educated about “new directives” in a less subtle approach to Rory Best but an effective captain nonetheless. Bench next week with Josh van der Flier stood down?

Seán O’Brien – 6

The 68-minute warm-up before he goes to war with Sam Cane? If fit enough must start next week. Over carried at times but who else would you want in a scrap with a big Canadian lock?

Jack O’Donoghue – 6

Seemed at fault for pick off scrum and pass inside to Seán O’Brien when the try was on. Still, complimented by Munster captain Peter O’Mahony after a game when he never dominated but did enough to warrant another look down the line. Unless Jack Conan storms past.

Bench – 7

Dave Kilcoyne made a timely impact as he strives to stave off James Cronin at home and put pressure on the Leinster looseheads. No mistakes policy went out the window when Joey Carbery arrived and ran everything.

Coach – 8

The never ending educator. This useful exercise, what other coach in the history of Irish team sport has been able to blood eight men in one Test match, register 52 points and still find fault.