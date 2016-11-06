Ireland 40 New Zealand 29: All Blacks player ratings

Ben Smith 8

The best All Black for long stretches, finishing that try in the corner, one handed, just when it looked like another painful comeback would be laid at Irish feet. Out jumped by Rob Kearney in a statment of intent that reverberated around this Bear pit.

Waisake Naholo 6

Cracked open the Ireland midfield leading up to George Moala’s incorrectly awarded try but he was subsequently targeted for sloppy defensive positioning, with plenty of joy.

George Moala 6

A constant physical threat and finished off a messy try after Kieran Read tackled CJ Stander without the ball. His ability to offload in contact made him a constant problem but lacked the impact or nous of his predecessors.

Ryan Crotty 5

Line speed and street smarts worried Ireland in opening 25 minutes but pulled up lame and needed replacing.

Julian Savea 5

No Bus today. 65 minute knock-on turned out to be very important because he was gone (and so would have been this historic Irish victory). Emptied by Conor Murray at the end. Emptied.

Beauden Barrett 6

That touchline conversion of Ben Smith’s wonderful try glossed concerns about whether he can be considered the game’s premier outhalf, a debate rekindled by failing to convert Moala’s try. Barely allowed to breath.

Aaron Smith 5

Shook? Pulled on 44 minutes after his controversial lay off following a bathroom incident while on international duty. Tearful television apology. Plenty of online abuse. Maybe he’s still rattled.

Joe Moody 6

Ireland put up 12 points during his ten minute absence that was yellow and not red because he tipped Robbie Henshaw on his back and not neck.

He will be coming for Tadhg Furlong.

Dane Coles 5

For all that dynamism around the paddock, his bread and butter throwing over the back of the lineout put New Zealand under all sorts of pressure.

Owen Franks 6

Charlie Faumuina made his massive frame felt more than this 87 cap veteran who will be gunning for Jack McGrath in a few weeks. But does Jack, the man who keeps Cian Healy benched, care? Unlikely.

Patrick Tuipulotu 6

Huge, powerful man but his lack of experience told in a game when Ireland took full value from the loss of Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Luke Romano.

Jerome Kaino 6

Out of position and stripped of a few balls, one beauty by CJ Stander, in a Test match when they needed him on their blindside. Surprisingly pulled on 44 minutes.

Liam Squire 6

Phenomenal pass just before contact for Scott Barrett’s try. The physicality and menace of the man can only be applauded but he was out foxed by his opposite number. Nailed by Trimble.

Sam Cane 7

Turns out they do miss Richie. Best All Black on show. Obliterated Sexton then Henshaw in the space of seconds and his textbook turnover on 38 minutes broke the Irish wave.

Kieran Read 6

A great player and decent leader who goes down in history as not only the man who must follow Richie McCaw but the New Zealand captain that finally succumbed to Ireland. Tough but them’s the facts.

Bench 8

PJ Perenara came in and turned the game back New Zealand’s way. Aaron Cruden showed world class hands for Ben Smith’s try and Scott Barrett powered over for a try on debut. But it wasn’t enough.

Coach 6

Suppose the decision to shift Jerome Kaino into the row didn’t work out but they were shorn of three of their usual locks. “We allowed ourselves to be physically dominated,” said Steve Hansen. That hurts.