Ireland 27 Australia 24: Australia player ratings

Israel Folau

Dominant in the air, soaring over Garry Ringrose, and was simply phenomenal during the Wallabies fight back. Beautiful offload for Haylett-Petty’s try but ignored a three-on-one and so scuppered a certain try on 50 minutes. Rating: 7

Dane Haylett-Petty

Gaining 165 metres from 18 carries and two turnovers is astonishing work from the late blooming 27-year-old who dashed in before half-time after Foley opened the Irish defence with the same inside ball that shredded England at last year’s World Cup. Rating: 8

Tevita Kuridrani

Lote Tuqiri’s cousin and raised in the same Fijian village as Nemani Nadolo so expectations are high. He delivered. Constant power surge through midfield and that 46th minute try turned the momentum firmly back Australia’s way but a 78th minute fumble was the ball game. Rating: 8

Reece Hodge

Almost cut Ringrose in half during the opening exchanges while 52 metres from nine carries and nine tackles with offloads and turnovers thrown into the mix makes for an excellent evening’s work at second five eight. Rating: 8

Henry Speight

Quiet, with his 43rd minute try disallowed, due to Pocock’s forward pass, in the same corner where Malakai Fekitoa scored his second try when nobody checked the assist. Different sort of day this. Rating: 5

Bernard Foley

Owned the game from the moment Paddy Jackson put Ireland 17-0 ahead until he was sin-binned for dump tackling Devin Toner (no mean feat in itself) and toyed with Ireland, such was his control and depth and range of passing. Perfect place kicking return too. Rating: 8

Will Genia

Not the force of nature he seemed to be many years ago but poured the Wallaby pack over the gainline in that dominant third quarter. Three turnovers, all vital. Rating: 7

Scott Sio

Part of a struggling Wallaby scrum but eight tackles is a decent return for a loosehead prop in a game of multiple scrums. Rating: 6

Stephen Moore

Battled on for longer than usual as he almost steered his team back from a 17-0 deficit in front of the Galway cousins. Lost the communication war to Rory Best and coughed up three captain’s penalties. Rating: 7

Sekope Kepu

Didn’t make the essential hard yardage when Australia needed him most, when desperately chasing points after half-time and certainly not the operator we have seen on other days. Rating: 5

Rory Arnold

Keeping the ginormous Will Skelton at bay, or maybe he will be unleashed at Twickenham, but was neatly blocked by Toner leading up to Ringrose try and yanked at half-time. Rating: 4

Rob Simmons

Another whose power was brought to bear as Australia chased the game but none of the open field stuff we witnessed at last year’s World Cup. Rating: 6

Dean Mumm

Another of Cheika’s returned exiles, very lucky not to be red carded for a tip tackle on Tadhg Furlong and returned from the bin underneath a 17-0 scoreboard. Rating: 4

Michael Hooper

Fantastic player who rose to the occasion, will have made a better player of Josh van der Flier in terms of effectiveness around the park, but hugely frustrated by referee. Rating: 8

David Pocock

One of the greatest ever opensides, he crawled into this battle, finding new routes around constant traps set to waylay him by an excellent Schmidt plan that sought to render him ineffective. Not possible. Rating: 8

Bench

Failed to make the impact in the Irish manner and it proved hugely significant in the end but Sefanaia Naivalua did finish that wonderful third Australian try. Rating: 6

Coach

Lost on all counts. Countered Schmidt’s runaway start while Stephen Larkham’s poetry in motion was clear for all to see as Naivalu finished that try on 56 minutes. The rest of their play was based around power. Rating: 7