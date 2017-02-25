Ireland 19 France 9: French player ratings
Johnny Watterson runs the rule over the visitors after their defeat in Dublin
France’s wing Noa Seru Nakaitaci watches the scrum during his side’s Six Nations defeat against Ireland. Photo: Franck Fife/Getty Images
15. Scott Spedding: Quiet first half defending. Hard tackled always. Missed a high one early second half but dangerous counter on 60 minutes. (6)
14. Yohan Huget: Put in an early shift largely grinding and hitting breakdowns. No space to open up so impact curtailed. (7)
13. Remi Lamerat: Physical presence impressive with early crash into Zebo. Poor decision to cut in when try was on after Spedding break. (6)
12.Gael Fickou: Dangerous gliding running in broken play. Knock on for first disallowed try didn’t sour a game short on space for him. (7)
11. Noa Nakaitaci: covered to save a certain try from Keith Earls on 28 minutes. Little room to make an impact and that’s his game. (6)
10. Camille Lopez: Showed early adventure with cross field kick to Lamerat. Made many defensive tackles. Could not impact like his opposite number. (6)
9. Baptiste Serin: Fantastic break in first quarter led to French penalty. Busy and dangerous. But a jewel that dulled for France. (5)
1. Cyril Baille: Solid scrum work and busy in the lose. Bruising around the fringe. But little impact generally. Subbed on 50 minutes. (5)
2. Guilhem Guirado (C): Firm scrum and lineout. Throwing good. Took the ball on too and led the team. Best of the frontrow. (7)
3. Rabah Slimani: Earned penalty off a five yard scrum in second quarter. Likes to showboat a little but effective in the set piece. Subbed on 50. (5)
4. Sebastien Vahaamahina: In the thick of everything and central to holding Ireland out before halftime. Surprisingly subbed on 50 minutes. (6)
5. Yohan Maestri: A lot of his effort unseen in the engine room and good lineout work. Honest more than inspired in this one. (6)
6. Bernard Le Roux: May have slid in too low for Murray’s early try. Excellent support work and hitting breakdown quickly and hard. (7)
7. Kevin Gourdon: Again a high tackle count around the park. A menace at breakdown. Collared Murray going in for a try just at the break. (8)
8. Loius Picamoles: Not as freely dominant as in previous games but always present to set the tone. Big hit on Toner just before halftime. (7)
Replacements
Christopher Tolofua: Came on after 60 minutes. Hard hitting and some impact but too late (5)
Uini Atonio: Came in on 50 minutes for Baille. Brought energy but real impact no. (5)
Eddy Ben Arous: Came in on 50 minutes for Slimani and hit Sexton hard in the ribs legitamitely. (6)
Julien Le Devedec: Came on after 50 minutes. Did little wrong but again no impact either. (5)
Charles Ollivon: Bench players have to make positive impact. He did but not enough. (5)
Maximwe Machenaud: Came in on the hour for Serin. Brought up tempo but hit a solid wall in Ireland. (5)
Henry Chavancy: Came into a match where France struggled. Again no match changing impact. (5)
Djbril Camara: not on long enough.