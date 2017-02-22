Ian Madigan believes return home can boost Ireland chances

Outhalf looking to cut short his stay at Bordeaux-Bégles

Ian Madigan believes a move back to Ireland would help his bid to get back into contention at international level. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Ian Madigan believes a move back to Ireland will help him get back into contention for international selection.

The 27-year-old is seeking to end his contract with French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Bégles a year early after moving to the club from Leinster last summer.

The 30-times capped international is believed to be on the radar of a number of English Premiership sides but admitted a return to playing at an Irish province is also an option.

“Yeah, it certainly would,” Madigan told RTÉ’s News At One at an Electric Ireland media launch. “I’ve great memories of playing in Ireland and playing with Leinster and a move back home certainly isn’t something I would rule out.

“The way professional sport has gone now you’ve got to keep an open mind with all options and a move back would probably improve my chances of getting back into the reckoning with Irish selection. So it’s something that would definitely excite me.”

