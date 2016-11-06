High Five! The tries that saw Ireland topple the All Blacks

From the outset of Ireland’s victory over the All Blacks in Chicago it was obvious Joe Schmidt’s side had a clear game plan.

As many illustrious sides have found out in the past, it is nigh on impossible to prevent the world champions from playing and to quell their attacking threat.

And so to have any hope of matching them, you need to fight fire with fire and try to beat them at their own game.

This is exactly what a brilliantly drilled, organised and committed Ireland side did at Soldier Field on Saturday night.

Joe Schmidt’s side played with a thrilling intensity in Chicago, with their line speed and work at the breakdown matching that of New Zealand - the ultimate masters of the game’s dark arts.

And this full-blooded approach reaped rewards and helped Ireland outscore a side who were unbeaten for 18 test matches by five scores to four.

These five tries were the foundation of one of Ireland’s finest ever victories - they were five of the best.

Here is how they were scored.

Try one: Jordi Murphy (9 min 55 seconds - Ireland 10 New Zealand 5)

After notching the first points of the game through a Johnny Sexton penalty Ireland were soon rattled as the All Blacks scored with their first real possession of the match. Ireland’s response would be crucial - and it was a perfect one.

With prop Joe Moody in the bin following a tip tackle on Robbie Henshaw Ireland took advantage. The early penalty count against the All Blacks was high, and Sexton pinned a fantastic kick to just shy of the opposition five.

From the resulting lineout skipper Rory Best went short to Devin Toner and Ireland set the maul before grinding their way up towards the line. A good New Zealand counter-drive nearly forced Ireland out but Best was able to peel inside from the back and a second shunt saw Ireland over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordi Murphy emerged from the bottom with the ball but an agonising wait followed as referee Mathieu Raynal consulted with the TMO. He asked for a reason why he couldn’t award the try - and didn’t get one. Ireland are back in front.

Try two: CJ Stander (16 min 01 seconds - Ireland 15 New Zealand 5)

Still a man to the good, Ireland kept their foot on the throttle after their opening try. Referee Raynal had set his stall out by this stage and it was clear the All Blacks weren’t going to get away with their usual infringements in defence. Their line speed remained lightning quick but they were being penalised for coming up too quickly and for niggly misdemeanours around the fringes.

Having tried to work the maul following another Sexton kick to the corner, Ireland move the ball right knowing a penalty was coming. Jack McGrath makes a brilliant clear out in the shadow of the posts and Conor Murray swings it deep to Sexton. Sexton feeds Jared Payne on a booming line. Ireland get quick ball and Sexton passes to Tadhg Furlong who pops a lovely pass off to Rob Kearney on an excellent angle.

Kearney breaks the line and two tackles before Patrick Tuipulotu holds him up just short. The green shirted cavalry arrive to try and finish the job before CJ Stander picks and worms his way over - evoking memories of Brian O’Driscoll at Croke Park in 2009.

Sexton missed the conversion, but Ireland’s tails were firmly up.

Try three: Conor Murray (33 min 02 seconds - Ireland 25 New Zealand 8)

Of all the plaudits handed out after the match it has been Murray who has received the most - and deservedly so.

On Saturday he cemented his status as arguably the best number nine in world rugby, and surely the first choice halfback for Warren Gatland on next year’s Lions tour.

And Murray produced a moment of magic which ensured Ireland went into the break at Soldier Field with a healthy lead to defend when the inevitable All Blacks backlash came in the second half.

With Ireland on the front foot and getting go forward ball inside the All Blacks’ 22, Murray picked at the base.

He sells Aaron Smith - a man who looked like his mind was fixed firmly on a Christchurch airport toilet cubicle - with a sublime dummy, palms off Owen Franks with a big left hand and zooms over to score with the covering Beauden Barrett unable to stop him.

A moment of brilliant vision and execution, it sent Ireland into the break 17 points to the good.

Try four: Simon Zebo (47 min 28 seconds - Ireland 30 New Zealand 8)

The early exchanges of the second half were always likely to prove key, and Ireland needed to be able to sustain their first half momentum for as long as possible.

And they picked up where they left off with the first score of the second 40. Kearney, whose fielding of the high ball was prodigious throughout, took another garryowen and ran it back before being halted by a high tackle from Moody.

There were no half measures taken in Chicago and Sexton squeezed every last drop out of the resulting penalty, stitching his kick right up to the New Zealand five.

Ireland’s lineout was excellent throughout and Stander took Best’s throw at the back before the maul was set. Ireland grunted their way infield and inside the five, with Best nursing the ball at the back, before the All Blacks managed to bring it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the ball is quick for Ireland. Murray works the shortside and fires a pass to Sexton - Ireland have a two on one. Julian Savea is stranded as Sexton flips it to Zebo on the wing who crosses for a score.

Sexton misses the conversion - but with half an hour to go Ireland have a 22-point lead.

Try five: Robbie Henshaw (75 min 30 seconds - Ireland 40 New Zealand 29)

Five mintues to go and with a four point advantage. Ireland had been in a similar position before - and we all know how that ended.

They needed a score to ease the nerves - or they at least needed territory. And with the clock ticking down they produced one of their best plays of the match.

At a scrum just outside their own 10-metre the Irish eight put a squeeze on and secure the ball. Murray feeds new man Joey Carbery at outhalf who spins it deep to Payne. Payne then loops a lovely ball out to Zebo in space on the left flank.

With Ben Smith closing him down Zebo kicks ahead with his left into space, weighting it perfectly. Ireland set after it and under immense pressure Malakai Fekitoa does brilliantly to cover and pop it back to Julian Savea. But the Irish chase is insatiable and Savea is forced onto his right and back ingoal where Murray scrags him with a helping hand from Andrew Trimble.

A four point lead, a five-metre scrum and less than five minutes to go - now Ireland are on the brink.

Murray feeds the scrum and it comes straight back for Jamie Heaslip who picks from the base and moves infield. He pops a reverse ball to Henshaw, who comes thundering onto his outside shoulder like a freight train.

Henshaw makes a mammoth carry, holding off three tackles before reaching and touching down to seal it for Ireland.

Ecstasy.

History.