Guy Noves recalls Sebastien Vahaamahina for Wales

Two changes for the France squad for final Six Nations fixture at Stade de France

Guy Noves has brought Sebastien Vahaamahina back into his France side for Saturday’s clash with Wales. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP

France have recalled Clermont Auvergne lock Sebastien Vahaamahina to the starting line-up for their final RBS 6 Nations game against Wales on Saturday.

Vahaamahina comes in for Brive’s Julien Le Devedec who has dropped to the replacements’ bench in the only change to the starting side which beat Italy 40-18 in Rome last weekend. Vahaamahina had missed out in Rome because of a back injury.

Head coach Guy Noves has made two other changes among the replacements with hooker Camille Chat coming in for Christopher Tolofua and flanker Damien Chouly also making the bench following his call-up at the beginning of the week.

Chouly had been out with an ankle injury but is kept out of the starting XV by Fabien Sanconnie.

With France lying third in the table they will look to beat their fourth-placed opponents, with both teams looking for their third win of the competition.

France: Dulin; Nakaitaci, Lamerat, Fickou, Vakatawa; Lopez, Serin; Picamoles, Gourdon, Sanconnie, Maestri, Vahaamahina, Slimani, Guirado (capt), Baille. Replacements: Chat, Atonio, Ben Arous, Le Devedec, Chouly, Trinh-Duc, Dupont, Huget.

