Gerry Thornley: Six Nations a different trial from autumn series
Schmidt: ‘Hopefully, after today, they’ll appreciate they can live up to these big matches’
Ireland’s Rob Kearney with Edoardo Padovani of Italy at the RBS 6 Nations Championship Round 2 in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
After the Murrayfield hiccup, the weekend couldn’t have gone much better for Ireland. Following on from their record Six Nations win and the competition’s first attacking bonus point in Saturday’s 63-10 victory over Italy, France’s 22-16 success over Scotland in Paris yesterday left Joe Schmidt’s team in clear second place after two rounds.