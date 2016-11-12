Gerry Thornley: Ireland greenhorns take flight after finding their feet

Ireland 52 Canada 21

Ireland’s completely re-jigged team, full of verve and positivity if lacking familiarity and experience, made mistakes and lost their way with a first-half wobble, but stuck to their guns and ultimately rewarded an equally enthusiastic crowd with an eight-try, 50-pointer.

In the short-term there was food for thought aplenty with regard to next week’s return meeting with a wounded and vengeful New Zealand, while in the longer term, there were glimpses of abundant potential in some real gems for the future.

Most relevantly perhaps, in terms of next week, was the performance of Seán O’Brien. There were 13 carries for 33 metres, including one big break and one-handed offload. Whether or not he will come straight in at openside for the injured Jordi Murphy ahead of Josh van der Flier remains to be seen, but with his ability to cover the backrow it looked significant that he was called ashore for the final quarter, whereas Peter O’Mahony, more of a pure blindside, remained on to complete a big 80-minute shift.

Ultan Dillane was the undisputed man of the match. There were a dozen carries and nine tackles in his huge performance. Keith Earls and Garry Ringrose saw plenty of ball and had plenty of big carries, but it seems unlikely they will force their way into next week’s starting team, and perhaps are vying for the number 23 shirt. Seán Cronin had a good game on a rare start, and Jack O’Donoghue looked, not surprisingly, like a player who has the attributes to play Test rugby.

The looseness in possession was understandable, for it has to be remembered there were ultimately eight debutants. This included five off a bench which nonetheless brought real impact, from John Ryan at scrum time to Luke McGrath at the base, while there was a lovely cameo from Joey Carbery. That said, Paddy Jackson’s superior experience and goal-kicking is likely to see him back on the bench next week. Cian Healy had a big game before fading, whereupon David Kilcoyne came off the bench to blast anything in red out of his way.

Typically of a not untypically erratic performance, Luke Marshall tackled plenty, worked hard and did some fine things, albeit some not very good things –_ coughing up a costly intercept try, knocking on attacking ball and kicking out on the full potmarked his display.

Ireland defended narrowly, but had clearly done their homework in anticipating in an even narrower running game from the Canucks.

There were plenty of empty green seats spotted around each side of the ground, but nonetheless a huge attendance had spilled inside just before kick-off on a lovely evening for rugby.

Ireland began brightly, Jackson releasing Earls along the touchline with a hard skip pass flat to the gain line. After an initial blip, Ireland’s lineout began to provide a steady stream of ball and Cronin’s throw again hit Billy Holland in the middle of the line to set up the maul. That inched infield and drew in defenders, before Kieran Marmion had the presence of mind to snipe blind and put Earls over in the blindside corner. That said, the Canadians lined up curiously in defence, with Lucas Rumball left to protect the blindside rather than DTH van der Merwe, and the flanker bit in to leave the gap for Earls.

Some encouragement for the Canadians came with the first scrum, when Finlay Bealham’s side of the frontrow buckled to concede a clear penalty. But from an Tiernan O’Halloran high take and recycle, Dillane eyed up a gap in the red line and galloped upfield, before a strong square carry at full tilt by Cronin led to a penalty for a deliberate knock on by Raymond Barkwill. Ireland opted for an attacking scrum. O’Brien would have scored too from O’Donoghue’s hard inside pass had he held on, although the pass could have been kinder.

Marshall’s pressure defence earned another five-metre scrum and Ringrose was unlucky to see his excellent take behind him and ensuing touchdown was ruled out for a forward pass by Jackson. It looked flat, albeit Ringrose had slightly over-run the ball.

Even so, there was better shape to Ireland’s next phased attack off a lineout, before trademark footwork by Earls enabled him to dance between Conor Trainor and Connor Braid, and Jackson to take the return pass for Marshall to finish in the right corner. Again Jackson tagged on the conversion from the touchline.

However, Ireland’s ensuing exit strategy saw Jackson go out the back behind the straight runners to look for width but Marshall’s pass was picked off by the dangerman Van der Merwe for an intercept try.

Gordon McRorie converted and did so again when O’Brien was penalised for hands in a ruck after it had formed.

From Evan Olmstead’s take, the Canadian backs joined in a furiously sustained drive and it was one of them, winger Taylor Paris, who plunged successfully for the line. Suddenly the scores were level and there was a new energy and line speed to the Canadian defence as they drove Ireland’s next phased attack backwards.

Canada were coming strong when Barkwill hit a ruck and unintentionally kicked the ball forward to concede a turnover. Jackson fed Earls, who beat Van der Merwe and fended McRorie. Healy trucked up the recycle and from his carry and O’Donoghue’s lovely tip-on pass, Bealham ran at inside shoulder and offloaded, left-handed to Connacht team-mate O’Halloran. He had clearly called for the ball, and had taken a lovely inside line before accelerating away for a fine first Test try from almost half-way.

Jackson’s conversion made it 21-14 at the break although after Marmion ended the half by kicking the ball dead, Olmstead and O’Brien went to war out of the blue. O’Brien took exception to the long-haired Canadian lock leading with his head at a ruck, before he in turn was aggrieved by O’Brien’s swipe. Everybody briefly joined in and there was plenty of jostling before they pulled themselves apart. But the crowd enjoyed that, a mite more one ventures than Joe Schmidt did.

Sure enough, after their mid-way review session with Schmidt and co, there was fresh shape, structure and intent in Ireland’s start to the second-half; Dillane typifying the greater intensity to their carrying and Jackson’s hard line and jinking footwork put them on the front foot.

Opting for a five-metre scrum, the Irish pack earned a penalty with an improved shove as well. A reprise, with O’Donoghue controlling the ball at the base, saw the Canadian frontrow rise before they all collapsed in a heap.

Their captain, Aaron Carpenter left the field reluctantly, but clearly in pain, for Admir Cejvanovic, a Serbian refugee, to make his Canadian Test debut.

Ringrose made a typically strong carry and break, before offloading to Jackson, before John Ryan came on to make his presence felt immediately at scrum time, Marmion also nailing McRorie at the base. Earls would have scored had he not slightly over-run and then fumbled a lovely one-handed offloaded by O’Halloran.

Ireland’s momentum was interrupted by TMO Tim Hayes for a supposed neck grab by Holland on Kyle Baillie which, preposterously, referee Marius van der Westhuizen interpreted as a penalty.

O’Mahony won a typically muscular turnover only for Healy to lose control of the ball, and when Canada came calling again they outflanked the Irish defence to give them a two-on-one. Ringrose couldn’t plug the gap, Matt Evans slipping off his tackle and O’Halloran almost held the ball up off the line in getting underneath the fullback, but the point of the ball brushed the ground. McRorie again converted to make it a one-score game.

Earls ignited Ireland from Jackson’s deep hanging restart, hammering into Van der Merwe to force a spillage. Kilcoyne, on for the wilting Healy, added real ballast to the carrying and Dillane, also carrying for a second time, barrelled through Van der Merwe’s tackle to score a deserved first Test try.

The injection of purpose and enthusiasm from the bench was palpable, Marmion scoring from another strong scrum. To Marshall’s credit, he timed his pass perfectly for Ringrose to burst up the middle, then drifting left before Earls sped up in support. Eventually, Luke McGrath, Carbery and Ringrose, helped by Marshall’s decoy run, put O’Halloran over for his second try. Carbery’s touchline conversion was the first miss of the night.

Ireland finished with a flourish, a superbly sustained, high tempo phased attack, with McGrath, Carbery and Marshall pulling the strings, and Kilcoyne the ballast (as well as one electric carry by Niyi Adeolokun as another debutant, James Tracy, ploughed over from close-range.

Carbery’s conversion hit the upright. He looked disgusted with himself.

Far from perfect overall, but it was never going to be, and Schmidt ought to have liked the way such a new, remodelled team stayed with it and grew as the match wore on.

Scoring sequence: 6 mins Earls try, Jackson con 7-0; 22 mins Marshall try, Jackson con 14-0; 24 mins Van der Merwe try, McRorie con 14-7; 29 mins Paris try, McRorie con 14-14; 38 mins O’Halloran try, Jackson con 21-14; (half-time 21-14); 45 mins penalty try, Jackson con 28-14; 57 mins Evans try, McRorie 28-21; 60 mins Dillane try, Jackson con 35-21; 66 mins Marmion try, Jackson con 42-21; 78 mins O’Halloran try 47-21; 80 (+1) mins Tracy try 52-21.

IRELAND: Tiernan O’Halloran (Connacht); Craig Gilroy (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Luke Marshall (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster); Paddy Jackson (Ulster), Kieran Marmion (Connacht); Cian Healy (Leinster), Seán Cronin (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Billy Holland (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster) (capt), Seán O’Brien (Leinster), Jack O’Donoghue (Munster).

Replacements: John Ryan (Munster) for Bealham (48 mins), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) for Healy (58 mins), James Tracy (Leinster) for Cronin (60 mins), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Niyi Adeolokun (Connacht) for Gilroy (both 66 mins), Dan Leavy (Leinster) for O’Brien, Joey Carbery (Leinster) for Jackson (both 68 mins), Donnacha Ryan (Munster) for Dillane (73 mins).

CANADA: Matt Evans (Cornish Pirates); DTH van der Merwe (Scarlets), Conor Trainor (RC Vannes/BC Bears), Ciaran Hearn (London Irish), Taylor Paris (Agen); Connor Braid (James Bay AA/BC Bears), Gordon McRorie (Calgary Hornets/Prairie Wolf Pack); Djustice Sears -Duru (Glasgow Warriors/Ontario Blues), Ray Barkwill (Castaway Wanderers/Ontario Blues), Jake Ilnicki (Manawatu Turbos/BC Bears); Brett Beukeboom (Cornish Pirates), Evan Olmstead (Newcastle Falcons/Prairie Wolf Pack); Kyle Baillie (Westshore RFC/Atlantic Rock), Lucas Rumball (Ontario Blues), Aaron Carpenter (Cornish Pirates/Ontario Blues, capt).

Replacements: Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby Lake RFC/BC Bears) for Carpenter, Eric Howard (Brantford Harlequins/Ontario Blues) for Barkwill (62-68 mins), Rob Brouwer (Lindsay RFC/Ontario Blues) for Sears-Duru, Phil Mack (James Bay AA/BC Bears) for McRorie (both 70 mins), Matt Heaton (Darlington Mowden Park/Atlantic Rock) for Rumball (67 mins), Nick Blevins (Calgary Hornets/Prairie Wolf Pack) for Hearn (68 mins), Matt Tierney (Section Paloise/Ontario Blues) for Ilnicki (80 mins). Not used: Patrick Parfrey (James Bay AA/Atlantic Rock),

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)