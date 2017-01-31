Gerry Thornley: Avoiding injuries is critical for Ireland’s Six Nations
Recent history shows the more settled an Irish side, the more likely they will be contenders
In 2009, Ireland achieved their first Grand Slam in 61 years thanks to the lowest injury profile imaginable. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Aside from the glaringly obvious – uppermost amongst them being a good squad well coached – prospective Six Nations Champions require a few other factors that are somewhat out of their control.